Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market 2019 Global Trends, Key Vendors, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2025

Marketing Automation Software Market Synopsis:

Marketing automation software is platforms designed to automate repetitive marketing tasks depending on criteria and outcomes.

Demand for Automation and Efficiency are Expected to Result in Significant Market Traction

Automation results in increases efficiency and reduces human error by streamlining sales and marketing process by replacing repetitive manual processes. Cost savings resulting from sales process recording and tracking, contact management system, sales forecasting, order management, and others is another driver of the market.

Growing Complexity of Marketing Operations is Expected to Result in Faster Adoption

The growing number and complexity of Marketing Automation Software Market media such as email, social media, websites, and other have created antecedents for the market. The increasing power of analytics and advent of hosted web-based solution and services eliminate the need for software installation and maintenance. The ever-increasing e-commerce is providing newer avenues for the adoption of the marketing automation software market.

The global marketing automation software market is projected to reach USD 6 billion at a CAGR of over 8% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Act-On Software Inc. (U.S.)

Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Hubspot, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Marketo, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

com, Inc. (U.S.)

Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

Infusion Software Inc. (U.S.)

SAS (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The North America region holds the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to rising technological enhancements and presence of major players. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with highest CAGR.

Owing to increase in adoption of advanced mobile and electronic devices. Further, the region comprise of cultural, political, and economic diversity that creates difficult situation for enterprises understand customer behavior.

Segments:

The global marketing automation software market is segmented by solution, deployment, organization size and end-user. Based on the solution segment, the market is bifurcated into campaign management, email marketing, inbound marketing, mobile applications, lead management, reporting & analytics, social media marketing and others. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of organization size the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. And the end-user segment, is bifurcated into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, government, education among others.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

E-commerce Companies

Retail Chains

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Marketing Automation Software Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Marketing Automation Software Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Marketing Automation Software Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Marketing Automation Software Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Marketing Automation Software Market

Continued…

