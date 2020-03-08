Men’s Grooming Products Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Men’s grooming products such as face creams, shaving foams, after shaving lotions, etc are in high demand due to growing consumer preferences. The global men’s grooming products market is anticipated to grow at a steady and healthy rate in the coming few years.

Rising awareness of self-care is expected to fuel the growth opportunity in the global men’s grooming products market.

Transparency Market Research report is being added to its repository, the report elucidates on shares, size, trends and market drivers and restraint affecting the global men’s grooming products market during the forecast period.

Global Men’s Grooming Products Market: Notable Developments

Some of the latest development the global men’s grooming products market has undergone are:

In early 2019, the market leader in men’s grooming, Wahl launched a complete new range of products for beard. The natural ingredients used in the making the beard products is their USP and most sought after product. These are made of ingredients such as Manuka Oil, Moringa Oil, and Clove Oil, and each ingredient helps to maintain healthy skin and beard growth.

In 2018, Cinthol one of the leading brand in India for last 66 years launched complete men’s grooming range. The list of products include body wash, shaving and beard products. It was launched in grooming show with the presence of Indian celebrities. Thus, Cinthol holds a first ever Indian company that launched complete grooming solutions for men.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, in 2018 collaborated with Amazon to introduce a new range of products for men’s grooming. They introduced products such as beard oil, beard balm, washes etc. The products are available on online segment of retail market.

Apart from the latest development, some of the prominent players in the global include Edgewell Personal Care Co., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Kroger Co, Coty, Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These companies are focusing on aggressive marketing strategies to gain over the competitive global market.

Global Men’s Grooming Products Market: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

Some of the market trends, drivers, and restraints that affect the global men’s grooming products market are:

Increasing Expenditure on Men’s Grooming Product

Lately, men are very conscious about their looks and skin, so according to a survey, men devote 16 minutes of time on grooming. They do not mind spending on good grooming products. Therefore, increasing expenditure on such products is expected to expand the growth of the global men’s grooming products market.

Changing lifestyle is another factor that is expected to boost the demand for such products, owing to expansion of the global men’s grooming products.

Growing Awareness about Skin Care Drives Growth

Growing skin care awareness is not limited to women, rising skin care promotions on various channels and media are increasing awareness among men. This, in turn is expected to boost the growth in the global men’s grooming products market.

There are loads of grooming tips available over the internet which creates interests in men to try out new products in the market. Thus, owing to the strengthening of the global men’s grooming products market during the forecast period.

Global Men’s Grooming Products Market: Geographical Outlook

In terms of geography, the global men’s grooming products market is expected to be largely held by North America due to rising demand for skin and hair care products. Alternatively, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a lucrative market during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyle. Thus, the global men’s grooming products market is expected to witness a robust growth in the coming few years.