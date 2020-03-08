Molecular Spectroscopy market to 2024 with data by product types, applications and regional analysis

The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is accounted to reach USD 6,443.5 million by 2024, from USD 3,959.8 million in 2016, it is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the new international GMP & GDP certification for pharmaceutical excipients (North America & Europe), global alliances amongst leading research institutes to boost drug discovery, growing food safety concerns, increasing life science R&D spending, and technological advancements.

The key market players for Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market are listed below;

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc,

Agilent Technologies

ABB, Avantes,

Block Engineering,

Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH,

Cobalt Light Systems Ltd,

Galaxy Scientific,

Gasera,

Ibsen Photonics,

Industrial Test Systems, Inc.,

Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.,

Keit Spectrometers,

Magritek,

EMD Millipore Corporation,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Raptor Photonics PLC,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Spectral Evolution,

Viavi Solutions,

WITec GmbH,

B&W Tek,

StellarNet,

Si-WareSystems,

Foss,

Jasco, Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

The market is further segmented into;

Technology

Type

Application

Product Type

Geography

The global molecular spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and geography. Based on technology,

The NMR spectroscopy is further segmented into Fourier Transform (FT-NMR), continuous wave, and solid state spectroscopy. UV visible spectroscopy is further segmented into single beam, double beam, array based and handheld spectroscopy. The handheld IR spectroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among the UV-visible spectroscopy segments in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. IR spectroscopy is segmented based on spectrum into mid wave, short wave and far wave IR spectroscopy. Far wave IR spectroscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2024.

Based on product types, the IR spectroscopy market is segmented into bench top, infrared microscopy, portable, hyphenated and terahertz IR spectroscopy. Terahertz IR spectroscopy is the highest growing market segment.

The NIR spectroscopy is again further categorized into scanning, Fourier transform, portable/handheld and filter NIR spectroscopy. Based on product type, Raman spectroscopy is further segmented into micro Raman, probe based and FT Raman.

On the basis of application, the global molecular spectroscopy market is classified into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, environmental testing, biotechnology, academics and research and, others.

Based on geography, the Global Molecular Spectroscopy market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. Overview Of The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market

1.2. Currency And Pricing

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Markets Covered

2 Market Segmentation

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Arriving At The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Size

2.2.1 Vendor Positioning Grid

2.2.2 Technology Life Line Curve

2.2.3 Market Time Line

2.2.4 Market Guide

2.2.5 Company Positioning Grid

2.2.6 Comapany Market Share Analysis

2.2.7 Multivariate Modelling

2.2.8 Standards Of Measurement

2.2.9 Top To Bottom Analysis

2.2.10 Vendor Share Analysis

2.2.11 Data Points From Key Primary Interviews

2.2.12 Data Points From Key Secondary Databases

2.3. Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market; Research Snapshot

2.4. Assumptions

3 Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Challenges

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

5.1. Vendor Positioning Grid And Investment Opportunities

5.2. Technololgical Advancements

5.3. Insights On Technological Developments In The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market

5.4. Market Regulatory Scenario By Country

5.5. Interview Key Insights

6 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Type

7 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Product Type

8 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Technology

9 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Application

10 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market; Geography

Continued…

