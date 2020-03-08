North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market Share, Opportunities, Sales, Production, And Forecast to 2024

The North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market is accounted to reach USD 354.53 billion by 2024 from USD 154.05 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal disorder, and many others), rapidly increasing aging population and the subsequent rise in chronic conditions, rising demand of self injection devices, technological advancement and innovations in drug delivery market. .

The key market players for North America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market are listed below;

Pfizer and Baxter International, Inc.,

Gerresheimer AG,

Schott AG, Alkermes Plc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Sandoz,

Terumo Corporation,

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.,

Bespak, Antares Pharma,

Elcam Medical,

Haselmeier, Mylan N.V.,

Novo Nordisk,

Owen Mumford Ltd,Sanofi,

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc,

Ypsomed Holding AG.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Usage Pattern

Mode Administration

End User

Geography

The North America injectable drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of type, application, usage pattern, mode administration, end user, and distribution channel. The North America injectable drug delivery market is segmented into 2 types, namely injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation.

Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into hormonal disorders, oncology, autoimmune diseases, orphan diseases and other diseases on the basis of application

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into curative care, immunization and other usage pattern.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory/muskoskeletal, organs and central nervous system.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others.

Based on geography, the North America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

U.S.,

Canada,

Mexico

