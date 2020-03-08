North America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

In this region, North America Nerve Repair Biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 775.6 million by 2024 from USD 326.7 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

ith the increasing geriatric population, rising number of nerve injuries and nerve surgeries, increasing incidence of neurological disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased government funding the global nerve repair biomaterials market is witnessing a rapid growth.

The key market players for North America Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market are listed below;

AxoGen, Inc.,

Checkpoint Surgical, Inc.,

Polyganics,

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Technology

Type

Application

Product Type

Geography

Based on product type, the North America nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into nerve repair and nerve protection.

The North America nerve repair biomaterials market is further segmented into nerve conduits and nerve grafts.

Nerve repair graft is further segmented into allograft and acellularized allograft. Nerve protection market is segmented into nerve protector and nerve wrap.

Based on the injury type, the nerve repair biomaterials market is segmented into epineural nerve repair, perineural nerve repair, and group fascicular repair.

On the basis of end user, the North America nerve repair biomaterials market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres.

Based on geography, the North America Molecular Spectroscopy market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

U.S.,

Mexico,

Canada

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America Molecular Spectroscopy market for 2017-2021.

