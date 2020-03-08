North America Radiotherapy market emerging growth analysis, business opportunities and major key players illuminated by new report

The North America Radiotherapy Market has accounted for USD 2.2 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024, it is accounted to grow at a CAGR 5.8% during the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Cancer is the major cause of death in the world and the number of new patients each year is steadily increasing. The most common form of cancer mortality is by metastasis, where the tumors and cancerous cells spread to organs causing failure. The world is focused upon developing solutions and cure to cancer by destroying primary and secondary tumors that cause metastasis.

The key market players for North America Radiotherapy Market are listed below;

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

CIVCO Medical Solutions,

Elekta AB,

Nanobiotix,

Accuray Incorporated,

Brainlab AG,

Ion Beam Applications SA,

C. R. Bard, Inc.,

IsoRay Medical, Inc.,

TRF, Nordion, Inc.,

RaySearch Laboratories AB,

PRECISIS AG,

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The market is further segmented into;

Therapy

Product

Application

Product Type

Geography

The North America radiotherapy market is segmented based on therapy, product, application and geography.

Based on the therapy, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy, and systemic radiation therapy.

Based on the delivery of dose-rate, the internal beam therapy is divided into low (LDR) and high-dose rate (HDR). The LDR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the internal radiotherapy/brachytherapy market, whereas the HDR segment is poised to witness the highest growth.

Based on product type the North America radiotherapy market is segmented into EBRT equipment?s, and IBRT equipment?s.

The External Beam Radiotherapy (EBRT) products are further segmented into cyberknife, gammaknife, LINAC, Proton Beam (Cyclotron, Synclotron). The Internal Beam Radiotherapy (IBRT) is segmented into seeds, afterloaders and others.

The North America radiotherapy market is also segmented based on indication into cancer of different organs such as brain tumor, spine cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and others.

Based on geography, the North America Radiotherapy market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

U.S.,

Canada,

Mexico

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America Radiotherapy market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. Overview Of The North America Radiotherapy Market

1.2. Currency And Pricing

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Markets Covered

2 Market Segmentation

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Arriving At The North America Radiotherapy Market Size

2.2.1 Vendor Positioning Grid

2.2.2 Technology Life Line Curve

2.2.3 Market Time Line

2.2.4 Market Guide

2.2.5 Company Positioning Grid

2.2.6 Comapany Market Share Analysis

2.2.7 Multivariate Modelling

2.2.8 Standards Of Measurement

2.2.9 Top To Bottom Analysis

2.2.10 Vendor Share Analysis

2.2.11 Data Points From Key Primary Interviews

2.2.12 Data Points From Key Secondary Databases

2.3. North America Radiotherapy Market; Research Snapshot

2.4. Assumptions

3 Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Challenges

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

5.1. Vendor Positioning Grid And Investment Opportunities

5.2. Technololgical Advancements

5.3. Insights On Technological Developments In The North America Radiotherapymarket Market

5.4. Market Regulatory Scenario By Country

5.5. Interview Key Insights

6 North America Radiotherapy Market, By Product

7 North America Radiotherapy Market, By Therapy

8 North America Radiotherapy Market, By Apllication

9 North America Radiotherapy Market, By Technology

10 North America Radiotherapy Market; Geography

?

11 North America Radiotherapy Market, Company Profiles

11.1 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

11.2 Civco Medical Solutions

11.3 Elekta Ab

11.4 Nanobiotix

11.5 Accuray Incorporated

12 Appendix

13 About Data Bridge Market Research

