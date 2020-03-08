North America Sleep apnea devices market is expected to be worth 3.7 billion USD by 2024 available in new report

The North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market has accounted value of USD 2.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The diagnostic sleep apnea devices segment is further segmented into polysomnography (PSG) devices, respiratory polygraphs, pulse oximeters and actigraph systems. The PSG devices are further categorized into clinical and ambulatory PSG devices.

The key market players for North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market are listed below;

ResMed ;

Fisher

And

Paykel Healthcare, Ltd. (New Zealand);

Compumedics Limited (Australia),

Carefusion Corporation (U.S.), Curative Medical, Inc.,

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.,

SomnoMed, Inc.,

Natus Medical Incorporated,

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Ltd.,

DeVilbiss Healthcare,

Global Medical Holdings,

LLC,

Itamar Medical, Ltd.,

Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH & Co. KG

The market is further segmented into;

Product

Application

Product Type

Geography

The treatment sleep apnea devices are further sub segmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, facial interfaces, adaptive servo ventilation (ASV), airway clearance systems, oxygen concentrators, oral appliances and accessories.

The PAP devices are further categorized based on types into CPAP, APAP and BPAP devices. The facial interface devices include products such as full face masks, nasal masks and nasal pillow masks. Oxygen concentrators are further classified into 2 types? stationery and portable concentrators.

On the basis of end users the global sleep apnea devices market is further segmented into hospitals, sleep clinics, community healthcare and home healthcare.

The community healthcare and home healthcare segments is expected to drive the growth of North America sleep apnea devices market in foreseeable future 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the North America Sleep Apnea Devices market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

U.S.,

Canada,

Mexico

