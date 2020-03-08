North America Surgical Robots Market to grow 15.6% CAGR by 2024 | New Study

In this report, The North America Surgical Robots market is projected to reach USD 11,391.4 million by 2024, from USD 3,556.3 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The key market players for North America Surgical Robots Market are listed below;

Intuitive Surgical Inc.,

Mazor Robotics,

Medrobotics,

Accuray Inc.,

Restoration Robotics,

THINK Surgical,

Medtech S.A.,

TransEnterix,

Hansen Medical,

Stryker

Titan Medical

The market is further segmented into;

Technology

Type

Application

Product Type

Geography

The North America surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, brands, application and geography.

On the basis of product, the surgical robots market is segmented into systems, instruments and, accessories and service.

On the basis of brands, the surgical robots market is segmented into Da Vinci Surgical system, Renaissance Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. The da Vinci Surgical System is currently dominating the surgical robots market due to the benefits such as high degree of surgical precision and enhanced dexterity.

Based on application, the surgical robots market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colon and rectal surgery and others

Based on geography, the North America Surgical Robots market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

U.S.,

Mexico,

Canada

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. Overview Of The North America Surgical Robots Market

1.2. Currency And Pricing

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Markets Covered

2 Market Segmentation

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Arriving At The North America Surgical Robots Market Size

2.2.1 Vendor Positioning Grid

2.2.2 Technology Life Line Curve

2.2.3 Market Time Line

2.2.4 Market Guide

2.2.5 Company Positioning Grid

2.2.6 Comapany Market Share Analysis

2.2.7 Multivariate Modelling

2.2.8 Standards Of Measurement

2.2.9 Top To Bottom Analysis

2.2.10 Vendor Share Analysis

2.2.11 Data Points From Key Primary Interviews

2.2.12 Data Points From Key Secondary Databases

2.3. North America Surgical Robots Market; Research Snapshot

2.4. Assumptions

3 Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Challenges

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

5.1. Vendor Positioning Grid And Investment Opportunities

5.2. Technololgical Advancements

Continued…

