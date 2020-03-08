Optical Satellite Communication Market 2019 Current Scenario and Future Development 2025

Optical satellite communication is also known as free space optical communication that uses optical technology to transmit information in the form of light. Optical satellite communication technology is adopted by most of the telecom operators to transfer digital data through wireless network at high speed. Optical satellite communication system uses laser to transmit signal to provide high quality signal.

Optical satellite communication will became an important aspect in future space infrastructure. Moreover, continuous advancement is going on to improve speed and efficiency of transmission signal. Optical satellite communication has several applications in space vehicles and weather forecasting.

Optical Satellite Communication Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the demand for optical satellite communication is the rising need of data connectivity among devices that are used by astronauts in space for the purpose of research and development. Moreover, optical satellite communication technology improves overall operational performance in space. Optical satellite communication system provides support services for manned space activity which is also turning to be a major factor responsible for driving the growth of optical satellite communication market.

The major restraints faced by the vendors in optical satellite communication is owing to its high cost of installation.

Optical Satellite Communication Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of optical satellite communication on the basis of transmission medium:

Intersatellite Links

Wireless

Segmentation of optical satellite communication on the basis of Laser type:

Microwave laser

AIGaAs laser diode

Silex Laser

YAG laser

CO2 laser

Optical Satellite Communication Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of optical satellite communication market are: Acorde, Adtec digital, Agilis Satcom, Vanacom, AVL technologies, and Codan Satcon.

