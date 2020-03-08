Pea Fiber Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Dietary fibers are an essential nutrient for the maintenance of human health and pose strong physiological effects on the human body. Pea fiber, a widely used plant-based dietary fiber is extracted from the pods/seeds of the pea plant. Pea fiber is commonly used as a food additive to increase the amount of fiber in food products such as bread, tortillas, pasta, snack foods, biscuits, crackers, nutrition bars, and dietary supplements. The food manufacturers are incorporating pea fibers in the different end food products in order to enhance the fiber nutrient profile of the food product. The US Dietary Guidelines identify fiber as a nutrient of concern because most Americans do not consume the recommended dietary fiber intake is 14g/1,000 kcal which is estimated to be a daily intake of 25g (female) or 38g (male).

In recent years, the pea food is also gaining traction in pet foods, especially in premium, holistic and alternative product formats. Pea fiber used in pet food is termed as a “functional fiber”. It is added as a filler in a variety of mass-marketed pet foods to provide appropriate nutrition to dogs and cats.

Incorporation of dietary fiber with plant-based ingredients is demanded by the manufacturers to enhance the nutrient profile of end product

Pea fiber, an essential dietary fiber serves wide benefits such as aids in achieving healthy weight, benefits in digestion, helps control blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol levels, increased mineral absorption, and helps maintain bowel health and many others which makes it an important ingredient to be incorporated in food products without hampering the taste and texture of the end food product. Thus, the pea fiber aids in digestion by maintaining the flow of waste through the digestive tract and keeping gut bacteria healthy.

Global Pea Fiber Market: Segmentation

The global Pea Fiber market can be segmented based on nature, end-use industry and region.

By nature, the global Pea Fiber market is segmented as –

Natural

Organic

Conventional

By end-use industry, the global Pea Fiber market is segmented as –

Food Industry Bakery Products Breakfast Cereals Meat Products

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pet Food & Animal Feed

By region, the global Pea Fiber market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Pea Fiber Market: Key Players

Example of some of the key participants operating in the global Pea Fiber market are Vestkorn Milling AS, A&B Ingredients, Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Parrheim Foods, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, SunOptra Ingredients Group, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, among others.

Robust research & development activities and expansion of the range of product portfolio are the major focus areas of the manufacturers in order to cater the demand for Pea Fiber from the end-user industries such as food and pharmaceutical industry as well as for pet food products.

