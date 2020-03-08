Piperine Market Outlook 2028: Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Industrial Growth

From centuries, herbs and spices are used in culinary as well as for medicinal preparations and the demand for them continues to grow among people due to increasing trend of a healthy lifestyle, need for new tastes, and convenience food. Nowadays, consumers are demanding for natural ingredients in the food products due to growing health and wellness trend along with shifting preference towards organic products and rise in demand for ethnic food. Natural ingredients such as black pepper are gaining attraction among various end-use industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, personal care, and others owing to benefits associated with it. Piperine is the primary bioactive compound of black pepper that gives pungency and biting taste to it. Piperine is extracted from black pepper and dichloromethane. It is highly soluble in alcohol, chloroform, and slightly in water. Piperine is commercially used in herbal medicine to treat epilepsy. Piperine is produced by chemical extraction from black pepper seeds which varies from 5 to 10% and 1-2% in long pepper. In health supplements application, this naturally occurring piperine alkaloid is beneficial for various purposes such as support digestive system, maintain healthy breathing patterns, weight management, stress management, and others. Piperine also improves the bioavailability of essential nutrients such as vitamin B6, beta-carotene, curcumin, minerals, and some drugs. Piperine contains thermogenic properties that will enhance the body’s basal metabolic rate. Initially, piperine is tasteless but leaves have a burning aftertaste. Thus, due to health benefits of piperine and pharmacological properties, it has found the position in preparations of various medicines along with made it an essential ingredient in different end-use industries.

Rise in Demand for Processed Food Products Driving Demand for Piperine Market:-

Expanding demand for herbs and spices for developing medicines, rise in research and development activities, changing consumer preference, tastes, and demand for organic products are the factors influencing the growth of the piperine market in the near future. Additionally, the rise in demand for ready-to-eat food products flavored processed foods, increasing demand of nutraceuticals for various health benefits, advanced production techniques to extract piperine, and piperine act as a bioavailability enhancer in the formulation of various drugs are some other factors fueling the growth of the piperine market during the forecast period. However, the side effect associated with piperine hamper the growth of piperine market during the forecast period.

Global Piperine: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global piperine market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global piperine market has been segmented as –

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceuticals

Retail

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global piperine market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Small Groceries Others Online Retailer



On the basis of regions, the global piperine market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Piperine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global piperine market are Ciyuan Biotechnology, Sabinsa Corporation, Tianben Biological, SUPTEK, KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology, Acetar, Nanjing Spring Autumn, Shanxi Huike Botanical Development, Honghao Bio-Tech, and others.

With the advanced technology along with research and developments various health benefits of piperine are being discovered such as increase the level of nutrient absorption within body, improved metabolism, immune system, mental skills, and improve serotonin and dopamine levels are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global piperine market. Moreover, growing demand for supplements, frequency launch of novel products, and inorganic growth by prominent players to expand its market share along with seeking for various certifications to increase customer base are expected to grow the piperine market during the forecast period.

