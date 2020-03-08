Polywoven Bags Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

Packaging plays a significant role from ensuring the safety of product while shipping, extending the shelf life thus delivering the end product to the customers. One of such type of packaging is the polywoven bags packaging. Polywoven Bags are usually made of polypropylene or polyethylene strips/threads that are woven in two directions (weft and wrap) to design a lightweight, strong, breathable and easy to print bags. These polywoven bags are ideal for packaging, transport and storage of dry bulk products such as grains, sugar, flour, animal feeds or maize, solid chemicals, sand, cement, etc. Polywoven bag manufacturers have introduced liner and non-liner polywoven bags depending on the product to be stored. Also a wide range of polywoven bags with various sizes, color and shapes are available in market which can be customized as per client requirement.

Global Polywoven Bags Market: Drivers and Restraints

Polywoven bags carry advantages such as re-usability, Durability, light in weight, waterproof with a laminated film coating, tear resistant, low in cost over other packaging solutions that are available in the market.

Thus, this factors majorly drive the global polywoven bags market across the globe. The rise in population leading to the increase of urbanization is anticipated to fuel the demand for agricultural production across the world, and hence polywoven bags market is estimated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. On the other hand, constant fluctuations in prices of raw material are expected to hinder the demand for polywoven bags. Also, manufacturing of polywoven bags to a large extent is dependent on the agricultural production in the corresponding regions. These factors act as restraining forces that can hinder the growth of global polywoven bags market.

Global Polywoven Bags Market: Segmentation

The global polywoven bags market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end user industry.

On the basis of product type, the global polywoven bags market is segmented into:

Liner Polywoven bags

Non-Liner Polywoven bags

On the basis of material type, the global polywoven bags market is segmented into:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

On the basis of applications, the global polywoven bags market is segmented into:

Fertilizer bags

Flour bags

Seed bags

Solid chemicals

Cement bags

Sugar / Salt packaging bags

Sand bags.

Global Polywoven Bags Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global polywoven bags market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). As compared to other regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global polywoven bags market over the forecast period. Increase in agricultural production owing to satisfy the needs of growing population in the developing economies like India & China is the primary reason to drive the growth of polywoven bags market in this region. Also, increase in demand for construction materials such as cement, sand has led to growth in the application for polywoven bags in Asia-Pacific region. North America and Europe regions have a matured market for polymer manufacturing companies, and thus, the demand for polywoven bags is expected to show a steady rate of growth over the forecast period. Latin America region is the one of the largest exporter of agricultural produce across the globe, and hence polywoven bags market in this region is expected to show an exponential growth. Growth in infrastructure development with an increase in requirement of construction material in the Middle-East and Africa has led to the growth of polywoven bags market. Overall, the global polywoven bags market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2025

Global Polywoven Bags Market: Overview

Some key players that operate in the global polywoven bags market are H Polesy & Co Pty Ltd, LC Packaging, Mondi Group, Anita Plastics Inc., Knack Polymers, AEP Industries Inc., Interplast Group, Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC, Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co, Inova Pvt. Ltd., Daman Polyfabs.

