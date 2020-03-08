Probe Card Consumption Market 2019 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2023 by Leading Key Players

A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well.

Demand for probe cards should grow consistently due to the need of high-end assembly for applications such as network/communication equipment, smartphone chips, high-end GPUs, CMOS and wearable device memory, and demands for SiP assembly for fingerprint recognition by Apple and non-Apple manufacturers. IC assembly and testing companies should be the ones to benefit from this development, for they are most directly related to the use of probe cards.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Probe Card market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Probe Card in 2017. In the industry, FormFactor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Request Free Sample Copy of Probe Card Consumption Market [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-52308

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Probe Card, including Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card and MEMS Probe Card. And Vertical Probe Card is the main type for Probe Card, and the Vertical Probe Card reached a sales volume of approximately 48510 K PIN in 2017, with 36.83% of global sales volume. The development of probe cards synchronizes with the development of IC industry. For example, 3D IC, Chip Scale Package (CSP), Flip Chip Package, Multi Chip Module (MCM), KGD (Known Good Die), Cooper Pillar Package, Drawing Chip and high-frequency testing demand are all dependent on various probe card testing technologies.

Probe Card technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Over the next five years, projects that Probe Card will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1900 million by 2023, from US$ 1500 million in 2017.

The “Probe Card Consumption Market Report 2019 – History, Present and Future” Report entails information derived from in – depth study and presents an actionable idea to key contributors working in it. The report examines various growth influencing factors that has impact on outlines of the market. The study entails information and insights related with key market components which can useful for current business decisions, as well as current and projected market strategies. The study enlists comprehensive qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the industry growth and foreseen future opportunities.

Owing to increasing rate of response and growth trends, many companies have entered “Probe Card Consumption Market” in recent past. However, only few of all are recognized by this report as key players of the worldwide industry.

Further, “Probe Card Consumption Market” report provides detailed analysis and descriptions in relation with each of these key players. These companies are evaluated on various fronts such as market share, revenue, sales, pricing strategy, recent development, company profile, business overview, financial capabilities and more. This might provide competitive intelligence of optimal quality in relevance with “Probe Card Consumption Market” for readers including stakeholders, buyers, distributors, venture capitalists, consultants, market investigators and others too.

Moving ahead, the “Probe Card Consumption Market” report incorporates wide-ranging statistics as well as informative data figures in relevance with each segment of the industry. This segmentation is done in order to break down entire global market scope into smaller pieces of information for readers. This reveals detailed assessment of every segment in relation with variety of parameters including past performance, current status and expected course of the segment growth in approaching years.

For more information/ Ask your [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-52308

Geographically, the “Probe Card Consumption Market” report talks about five key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. These regions are further examined on the basis of numerous criteria such as market share, past performances, growth driving as well as limiting factors, market estimation and more. This may enable readers to develop strong understanding and enhance it with the help of regional updates regarding “Probe Card Consumption Market”.

The “Probe Card Consumption Market” The Legal Billing Software Market report further delivers one of the most important features of this study where it provides estimation and forecast to 2025. The report shares data figures and insights related to aspects such as market share forecast, consumption forecast, segmental forecast, regional forecast and more. This might assist readers to reach smarter decisions in lesser time and toil as well.

Key Report Highlights:

1: Comprehensive Summary of “Probe Card Consumption Market”.

2: Insights regarding changing market dynamics.

3: In-depth analysis of market segmentation.

4: Historic, present, and estimated market size in terms of volume and value.

5: “Probe Card Consumption Market” trends and growths.

6: Competition landscape.

7: Important vendors and products offered.

Purchase Full Research [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-52308