Rehabilitation Robots Market Insights, Opportunities & Strategies by Growth Drivers, 2019-2025

The Rehabilitation Robots market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Rehabilitation Robots market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Rehabilitation Robots industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The 2019 study has 564 pages, 269 tables and figures. Worldwide Rehabilitation Robot markets are expected to achieve significant growth as robots replace much of the human work in physical therapy.

The robots are steadier, make fewer mistakes, support treatment for longer durations, and decrease the cost of rehabilitation for many conditions.The robots permit a more accurate rehabilitation routine for any specific condition than is possible with human physical therapy in many cases.

Robotics has tremendous ability to reduce disability and lead to better outcomes for patients with stroke. With the use of rehabilitation robots, patient recovery of function is able to be more substantial than what is achieved now. Whereas traditional rehabilitation with a human therapist goes on for a few weeks, people using robots are able to make continued progress in regaining functionality even years after an injury or stroke.

It is a question of cost. While insurance pays for a small amount of rehabilitation needed, generally provided by a human therapist, using a robot is far less costly process, and can be effective over the long term, even without reimbursement. Marketing has a tremendous effect in convincing people that they can achieve improvements from rehabilitation processes even after years of effort.

Rehabilitation robotics devices are used for assisting performance of sensorimotor functions. Devices help arm, hand, leg rehabilitation by supporting repetitive motion that builds neurological pathways to support use of the muscles. Development of different robotic schemes for assisting therapeutic training is innovative.

The team that developed the market research study, “Robotic therapy stimulus of upper limbs provides an example of the excellent motor recovery after stroke that can be achieved using rehabilitation robots.” Lower limb systems and exoskeleton systems provide wheelchair bound patients the ability to get out of a wheelchair

No company dominates the entire rehabilitation robot market sector. The products that work are still emerging as commercial devices. All the products that are now commercially viable are positioned to achieve significant staying power in the market long term, providing those companies that offer them with a possibility for long term leadership position in the market.

Robotic rehabilitation equipment is mostly used in rehabilitation clinical facilities. There is a huge opportunity for launching a homecare equipment market if it is done through sports clubs rather than through clinical facilities. People expect insurance to pay for medical equipment but are willing to spend bundles on sports trainer equipment for the home. Rehabilitation robots can help stroke patients years after an event, so it makes a difference if someone keeps working to improve their functioning.

Companies Profiled

DJO Global, DIH / Hocoma, Performance Health / Patterson Medical, AlterG, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics , Myomo, Bionik / Interactive Motion Technologies, Intuitive Surgical, Market Participants, Berkley Robotics and Human Engineering Laboratory, Biodex, Bioness, Catholic University of America, Biodex, Bioness, DJO Global, Fanuc, Focal Meditech, Furniss, Hocoma, Honda Motor, Instead Technologies, Invacare, iRobot, Interactive Motion Technologies (IMT), InMotion Robots, Interaxon, KDM, Kinova, KLC Services, Medi, MRISAR, Orthocare Innovations, Patterson, ProMed Products Xpress, Reha-Stim, Robotdalen, RSL Steeper, RU Robots, Secom, Sunrise Medical, Touch Bionics, Tyromotion

Key Topics

Rehabilitation Robots

Stroke Protocols

Active Prostheses

Exoskeletons

Robotic Technologies Leverage Neuroplasticity

Wearable Robotics

Strengthen The Upper Extremity

Strengthen The Lower Extremity

Hand Rehabilitation

Physical Therapy Automation

Recovery After Hip Injury

Wrist Rehabilitation

Stroke Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation Robots Software

Hip Rehabilitation

Anti-Gravity Treadmill

Continuous Positive Motion

CPM

Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation

