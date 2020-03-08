Rheumatic Heart Disease Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Rheumatic heart disease is a complication ofrheumatic fever in which the heart valves are damaged.

Increasing environmental pollution resulting in higher prevalence of viral and fungal infection is one of the major factor motivating the growth of this market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure by government to tackle rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is another motivating factor for the market.

In 2017, the global Rheumatic Heart Disease market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Rheumatic Heart Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rheumatic Heart Disease development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb

C. R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

Roche

GE Healthcare

InterValve

Novartis

On-X Life Technologies

Osypka Medical

Otsuka

PerkinElmer

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser

Siemens Healthineers

Toray

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Valve

Myocarditis

Pericarditis

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Diagnostic Centre

Research Centre

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rheumatic Heart Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rheumatic Heart Disease development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Rheumatic Heart Disease Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Valve

1.4.3 Myocarditis

1.4.4 Pericarditis

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rheumatic Heart Disease Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Diagnostic Centre

1.5.4 Research Centre

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Rheumatic Heart Disease Market Size

2.2 Rheumatic Heart Disease Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Rheumatic Heart Disease Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Rheumatic Heart Disease Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Rheumatic Heart Disease Introduction

12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Rheumatic Heart Disease Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.2 Bayer

12.2.1 Bayer Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rheumatic Heart Disease Introduction

12.2.4 Bayer Revenue in Rheumatic Heart Disease Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.3 BIOTRONIK

12.3.1 BIOTRONIK Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rheumatic Heart Disease Introduction

12.3.4 BIOTRONIK Revenue in Rheumatic Heart Disease Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 BIOTRONIK Recent Development

12.4 Boston Scientific

12.4.1 Boston Scientific Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rheumatic Heart Disease Introduction

12.4.4 Boston Scientific Revenue in Rheumatic Heart Disease Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

12.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

12.5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rheumatic Heart Disease Introduction

12.5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in Rheumatic Heart Disease Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

Continued…….

