Road Haulage Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2026

The business of transporting goods and service via roads is called road haulage. Haulage is the process of shifting goods from one place other either vertically or horizontally. The road haulage market is expected to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for rapid, safe, and efficient ground transportation. Expansion of transportation and automotive industries has propelled the road haulage market. Increase in population and shift in residential preference (location shifting/change) are also the key factors that are expected to fuel the road haulage transportation market. Moreover, globalization can also anticipate to boast up the road haulage market. Adoption of new technologies, logistic methods, and innovative vehicles is likely to drive the road haulage market. Consistent demand for local delivery, food commodities, agricultural goods and bulk delivery is expected to offer significant opportunities for the players in the road haulage market.

Transportation of goods and services, domestically and internationally, is a major driver of the road haulage market. Increasing demand for road haulage in manufacturing, defense sectors, petroleum, and infrastructure is also boosting the road haulage market. Major restraints of the road haulage market are transportation strikes, prices of fuels, and government regulation with regards to logistics and transportation. Rail and flight haulage are also likely to restrain the road haulage market, as rail haulage is inexpensive, while flight haulage is faster.

The global road haulage market can be segmented based on application, vehicle type, service, and region. Based on application the road haulage market can be bifurcated into retail, petroleum, defense, chemical, construction, and delivery. Road transportation is widely preferred for the transportation of goods from one location to other, as it is safe, secure, and an efficient means of transportation. Petroleum and construction sectors is expected to boost the demand for road haulage during the forecast period, as the demand for petroleum and construction goods is increasing across the globe. Based on vehicle type, the road haulage market can be differentiated into LCV and HCV, which is further sub-segmented into pick-ups, vans, and trucks & Lorries. In terms of service, the road haulage market can be further divided into light haulage, container transport, refrigerated haulage, pallet haulage, and heavy haulage. Consumer goods, cans, drinks, and beverages are transported in pallets, which are made of plastic, metal, or wood. Transportation of light weight goods such as small machines, cars, and commodities, which weigh around 3 to 5 tons, is considered for light haulage, while the transportation of goods that weigh more than 100 tons is considered as heavy haulage. Increase in demand for preserved commodities, fresh food, and perishable goods require refrigerated haulage, which is also a prominent factor driving the road haulage market. In terms of region, the global road haulage market can be segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market for road haulage, as this region is home to major industries and automobile manufacturers. China and India contribute to the increase in demand for road haulage, as these countries have high export and import of goods, which drives the road haulage market in the region.

Key players operating in the global road haulage market include Kindersly Transport Ltd., AM Cargo Logistic SL, Gosselin Transport Services, Container Corporation of India Ltd., Manitoulin Transport, Monarch Transport Ltd., UK Haulier, Woodside Road Haulage, SLH Transport Company, and LKW Walter.

