Sleep Apnea Devices Market is Projected to Generate the Revenue Worth 14,119.5 million USD by 2024 illuminated by new report

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is accounted to reach USD 14,119.5 million by 2024 from USD 7,800.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major factors driving the market for sleep apnea devices market are increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyle, rising acceptance of home healthcare, increasing awareness of health, rising prevalence of sleep disorder, improving diagnosis rates, introduction to new technologies which improves patient comfort, increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income.

The key market players for Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market are listed below;

CareFusion Corporation,

Curative Medical Inc.,

ResMed, Fisher

Paykel Healthcare Limited.,

SomnoMed,

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.,

Compumedics Limited,

NatusMedical Inc.,

DeVilbiss Healthcare,

Global Medical Holdings,

Itamar Medical Ltd.,

Weinmann Medical Technology,

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.,

SOMNOmedics GmbH,

Deymed Diagnostic,

NovaSom,

Medtronic.

The market is further segmented into;

Therapy

Product

Application

Product Type

Geography

The global sleep apnea device market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

On the basis of type, sleep apnea device market is categorized into; diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices.

In 2017, diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market with 60.3% market share.

On the basis of product type, the diagnostic sleep apnea device market is segmented into polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, pulse oximeters and actigraph systems. Polysomnograph segment is expected to dominate the market in future along with the highest growing CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the therapeutic sleep apnea devices are segmented into positive airway pressure devices (PAP), continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP), automatically adjusting positive airway pressure devices (APAP), masks, adaptive servo ventilation, airway clearance system, oxygen concentrators, oral appliances and accessories.

Based on geography, the Global Sleep Apnea Devices market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

