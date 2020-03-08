Smart Lighting Market – Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion in 2020

Smart lighting solutions are offered by coupling various lighting types powered with different control components and connecting technology. Smart lighting solutions enable remote controlling of lighting systems using wired or wireless technologies. The smart lighting market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy efficient lighting systems for reducing energy consumption cost.

Moreover, technological advancements of sensors and wireless technologies in the field of smart lighting is driving the growth of smart lighting market. In addition, LED based smart lighting solutions is aiding the growth of this market.

The global smart lighting market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of smart lighting solution across various application segments such as industrial, commercial, public and government buildings. In addition, incorporation of smart lightings in various outdoor lighting and residential buildings is further aiding the growth of smart lighting market.

Presently, commercial and industrial segment holds the majority of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. However, the residential application of smart lighting has the highest growth potential of smart lighting in the next few years. Moreover, increasing demand for smart lightings for implementation in smart streetlights for remote monitoring and automated lighting systems is aiding the growth of the market.

Replacement of traditional inefficient lighting systems with sensors enabled automated lighting systems is creating new opportunities for the smart lighting manufacturers globally. Moreover, LED lamps replacing traditional incandescent lamps are creating new opportunities in the market. Regionally, Europe has the highest penetration for smart lighting are they are the early adapters of technology. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate due to the presence of developing nations like India and China.

Key players in the smart lighting market are Royal Phillips N.V. (Netherlands), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Encelium Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Digital Lumens, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Legrand SA (France), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Streetlight Vision (France) and Lutron Electronics, Company, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

For the study, the Global Smart Lighting Market is segmented into:

Global Smart Lighting Market, by Component

Relays

Controllable Breakers

Sensors

Switch Actuators

Dimmer Actuators

Others

Global Smart Lighting Market, by Lighting Type

LED Lamps

Fluorescent Lamp

Compact Fluorescent Lamp

High Intensity Discharge Lamp

Others

Global Smart Lighting Market, by Application

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Outdoor Lighting

Public & Government Buildings

Others

Global Smart Lighting Market – Regional Analysis