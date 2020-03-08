Smart Power Distribution Systems Market – Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2018-2026

The Smart Power Distribution Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, report provides analysis of the smart power distribution systems market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the smart power distribution systems market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

The advanced metering infrastructure segment is expected to hold a major share of the global market, during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of AMI meters in order to increase operational efficiencies and customer service. Furthermore, a large number of utilities are rapidly installing AMI meters in order to generate more accurate bills and automatically and wirelessly send actual energy usage to the consumer, which in turn has boosted the advanced metering infrastructure segment across different regions of the world. Consumers are rapidly adopting various smart grid solutions, as smart grid solutions allow electrical appliances to be automatically controlled and also reduce the overall cost of electricity.

The software segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to the increasing implementation of various advanced automated software in order to manage the rising power consumption, power outages, fault detection, and power theft. Software allows utilities to reduce the overall production costs by eliminating human errors.

The software segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, as several countries across the globe are focusing on developing and refining grid infrastructure, including advanced metering, distribute on automation, substation automation, ubiquitous communications networks, micro grids and DER integration. The industrial segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as a large number of oil & gas industries and continuous technological advancements are boosting the industrial segment.

Demand for smart power distribution solutions in APAC is likely to remain concentrated in China and India, owing to a larger consumer base in these countries. The market in India is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR among the countries in Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the rising need to improve the grid infrastructure and reduce power outages.

A majority of countries in APAC are still using traditional power distribution systems, which are expected to shift toward smart grid solutions. In Middle East & Africa (MEA), market players are increasing their investments in order to expand their physical presence. The market in the countries of the GCC is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of automation technologies and rising investment in smart city projects.

Increasing IT spending and grid infrastructure development in South America, especially in Brazil are driving the regional smart power distribution systems market in the region. In terms of revenue, Brazil is expected to hold the significant share of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The company profiling of key players profiled in the global smart power distribution systems market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for the years 2016 to 2018.

The key players profiled in the global smart power distribution systems market include Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Landis+Gyr AG, Itron Inc., Oracle Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Aclara Technologies LLC. Various players are establishing partnerships to provide various smart grid solutions on a large scale in order to reduce power outages across the world.

The global smart power distribution systems market is segmented as follows:

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Component

Software Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Communication Smart Grid Distribution And Management Substation Automation Billing Information System Others

Hardware Sensors AMI Meters Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Protection and Control Relays Others

Service Deployment and Integration Consultant Maintenance



Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market, by Geography