Sports Medicine market analysis of rising business opportunities with prominent investment ratio by 2024 explored in latest research

The Global Sports Medicine Market is accounted to reach USD 32,199.3 million by 2024 from USD 16,520.0 million in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing incidences of sports injuries, increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, growing research activities in sports medicines, increased adoption and acceptance of arthroscopy and minimally invasive procedures

The key market players for Global Sports Medicine Market are listed below;

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes,

Stryker Corporation,

CONMED Corporation,

Johnson & Johnson,

Bird & Cronin, Inc.,

Zimmer Biomet,

Anika Therapeutics,

Ossur, Breg Inc.,

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.,

DJO global,

Medtronic.

The global sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, body area, end user, and geography.

The global sports medicine market is segmented into 4 types, such as orthobiologics, surgical devices, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports.

In 2017, surgical devices market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 43.3% of the global sports medicine market.

Global sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder & elbow, foot & ankle and wrist & hand on the basis of body area.

On the basis of procedures, global sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopic procedures, hip arthroscopic procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopic procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopic procedures, and hand and wrist arthroscopic procedures.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

In 2017, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global sports medicine market with 57.1% market share. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Sports Medicine market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

