Submersible Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Submersible Pumps industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Submersible Pumps market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 5.45% from 8870 million $ in 2014 to 10400 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Submersible Pumps market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Submersible Pumps will reach 13553 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Xylem Inc.

Sulzer Ag

Ksb Group

Grundfos Group

Ebara Corporation

Atlas Copco Ab

Flowserve Corporation

General Electric Company

Halliburton Company

The Gorman-Rupp Company

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Wilo Se

Itt Goulds Pumps

Toyo Denki Industrial Co., Ltd.

Walrus Pump Co., Ltd.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (Low Power, Medium Power, High Power, , )

Industry Segmentation (Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Mining & Construction, )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

