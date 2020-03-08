Super Absorbent Pet Pad Consumption Market 2019-2023: Adopting Analytics to Develop Business Strategies and Make Successful Customer Oriented Moves

Super Absorbent Pet Pad also known as dog pads, puppy training pads, pee pee pads, potty pads, or wee wee pads, these are one of the most effective house training and pet hygiene products in the pet care industry. Puppy Pads are constructed with a super absorbent core and plastic film bottom to absorb the messes of dogs, puppies, and beyond.

North America is the largest market with about 38% revenue share in 2017, followed by Europe which is 24%. More than 452 million pet pads was sale in North America market.

The key players are Tianjin Yiyihygiene, Hartz (Unicharm), Jiangsu Zhongheng, DoggyMan, Richell, IRIS USA, U-PLAY, JiangXi SenCen, WizSmart (Petix), Four Paws (Central), Simple Solution (Bramton), Paw Inspired, Mednet Direct and so on.

The global Super Absorbent Pet Pad market is extremely competitive, where several vendors compete in terms of product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. Many vendors in the market are extending their businesses to emerging markets such as Central and South America, and APAC. The intense competition prevailing in the market will lead to consolidation among market vendors in the coming years. The growing demand for pet food that is grain-free, organic, natural, and with low-glycemic content are gaining popularity among pet owners, which has pushed the manufacturers to formulate new products to meet consumer requirements.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Over the next five years, projects that Super Absorbent Pet Pad will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 710 million by 2023, from US$ 580 million in 2017.

For more information/ Ask your [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/RCG/QBI-LPI-RCG-52307

