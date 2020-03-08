Surgical Robots Market 2019 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Size, Technology Growth and Forecasts to 2024

The Global Surgical Robots Market is accounted to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. On the other hand, high cost of equipment and surgery, high entry level cost may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Surgical Robots Market are listed below;

Accuray Inc.,

Mazor Robotics,

Restoration Robotics, Inc.,

MedTech S.A.

Verb Surgical Inc.,

Auris Surgical Robots,

MAZOR Robots,

Hansen Medical,

ReWalk Robots,

Hocoma AG

The market is further segmented into;

Product

Application

Brands

Product Type

Geography

The global surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, brands, application, and geography.

The global surgical robots market is segmented into three types, namely instruments, robotic systems, and accessories and services. In 2017, the instruments segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 57.8% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery, radiotherapy and others.

In 2017, the general surgery segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on geography, the Global Surgical Robots market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Surgical Robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. Overview Of The Global Surgical Robots Market

1.2. Currency And Pricing

1.3. Limitation

1.4. Markets Covered

2 Market Segmentation

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Arriving At The Global Surgical Robots Market Size

2.2.1 Vendor Positioning Grid

2.2.2 Technology Life Line Curve

2.2.3 Market Time Line

2.2.4 Market Guide

2.2.5 Company Positioning Grid

2.2.6 Comapany Market Share Analysis

2.2.7 Multivariate Modelling

2.2.8 Standards Of Measurement

2.2.9 Top To Bottom Analysis

2.2.10 Vendor Share Analysis

2.2.11 Data Points From Key Primary Interviews

2.2.12 Data Points From Key Secondary Databases

2.3. Global Surgical Robots Market; Research Snapshot

2.4. Assumptions

3 Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Challenges

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

5.1. Vendor Positioning Grid And Investment Opportunities

5.2. Technololgical Advancements

5.3. Insights On Technological Developments In The Global Surgical Robots Market Market

5.4. Market Regulatory Scenario By Country

5.5. Interview Key Insights

6 Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product

7 Global Surgical Robots Market, By Brands

8 Global Surgical Robots Market, By Apllication

9 Global Surgical Robots Market, By Technology

10 Global Surgical Robots Market; Geography

Continued…

