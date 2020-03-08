Tablet Stylus Pens Consumption Market 2019 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2023

Tablet stylus pen is a device that absorbs electricity for use on modern tablets and other capacitive touchscreens. Also called a “touch pen,” many people find using the stylus more comfortable than tapping and swiping with their fingers, no matter whether they have big or small hands. The Major regions to produce Tablet Stylus Pens are North America, Europe, China, which accounted for about 74.49 % of sales market share in total. China is the largest consumption region with a sales share of 30.37% in 2017.

The leading players are Wacom, Microsoft, Atmel, Songtak, Adonit, accounting for 62.08 percent revenue market share in 2017. Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Tablet Stylus Pens has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.

The market segment by three types: Electromagnetic pressure-sensitive stylus pen and Capacitive touch stylus pen. The applications of Tablet Stylus Pens are Ios tablet, Android tablet, Windows tablet and Other Applications. Android tablet is the dominated application, which accounts for more than 51.17% of total consumption

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Tablet Stylus Pens brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Tablet Stylus Pens field.

Over the next five years, projects that Tablet Stylus Pens will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 950 million by 2023, from US$ 750 million in 2017.

