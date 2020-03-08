Telecom Cloud Billing Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market: Snapshot

The global telecom cloud billing market is projected to be a forward-looking breeding ground of lucrative prospects birthing from the advent of cloud computing as a mainstream IT strategy. Cloud computing is the new in telecom billing that catalyzes important modifications in traditional billing architectures. Anticipated to reshape conventional billing concepts, cloud computing enables the deliverance of highly scalable IT resources directly over the web as a service. Not many years from now, cloud computing could take the lead in becoming a self-governing billing model that is affordable, agile, flexible, and effective. The possibility of cloud computing becoming a vital technology distribution platform for billing systems is predicted to be on the cards.

Cloud service providers (CSP) could be immensely advantaged by customer management to manage every aspect of their customer relationship and deliver an unswerving user experience throughout the overall business system. As a result, the global telecom cloud billing market is prognosticated to witness the dominance of customer management as an application since it is considered to be the spine of any business process.

Software as a service (SaaS) is prophesied to top the global telecom cloud billing market in terms of share for the next few years. SaaS facilitates the convergence of various billing systems such as postpaid and prepaid onto a single platform and CSPs to promptly support new services. Reduction of initial capital costs is one of the chief profits of implementing cloud-based SaaS operations. SaaS could be the ideal for bringing new services to market in a more economical way.

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market: Overview

In the highly competitive telecom industry, wherein cost of products and quality of service are key to customer retention and successful business returns, ways of cutting operational and administration costs are always sought. In the past few years, the vast developments in the field of cloud computing have significantly helped the telecom industry in addressing cost and service quality related concerns, which were intensified due to the shift from landline telephones to IP-based mobile technology. With the rising adoption of subscription billing model to keep up with the changing dynamics of business transactions and consumer demands, the telecom industry is increasingly favoring cloud billing solutions for highly cost competitive, flexible, and reliable billing operations.

This report on the global telecom cloud billing market presents a holistic account of the past and present growth dynamics of the market and its key segments. The study includes an analytical account of the key factors expected to have a notable impact on the overall development of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025. The report includes analysis of factors such as growth drivers, popular trends, opportunities, challenges, and regulatory liabilities surrounding the market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market across key regional markets and a country-level analysis for different segments covered.

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The promise of lower operational and administrative costs, significant technological advancements in the cloud technology, a large number of cloud service providers across the globe, and the rising number of mobile subscribers are some of the key factors driving the increased demand for cloud billing solutions in the telecom industry. The demand for these solutions has seen a significant rise also owing to the increased subscriptions for bundled services across key regional markets. Although the market has excellent growth prospects over the forecast period, certain factors such as stringent telecom regulations in many established markets and the continued use of legacy systems in emerging economies are expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Of the key regional markets for telecom cloud billing, the report states that the Asia Pacific market will lead to the most promising growth opportunities for the global market over the report’s forecast period. The thriving telecom industry of the region, which also boasts the largest number of people using smartphones, will allow growth opportunities to international as well as regional vendors.

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market: Competitive Landscape

The report presents a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global cloud billing market, analyzing key players according to their historical roadmap, geographic presence, market position, competitors, and recent developments. The report presents a detailed analysis of the comparative strength of companies active in the telecom cloud billing market. Key business strategies adopted by these companies to stay ahead of the competition, recent developments, and their market positioning have been identified in the report. The report also includes a distinct representation of the competition in the market in terms of share of international and domestic/regional players.

Under the company profile section, the report includes a detailed overview of some of the leading vendors operating in the global telecom cloud billing market, the growth strategies adopted by them, revenue generated by them in the past few years, and their revenue for the relevant business segment. The report also includes a detailed market share analysis of the global telecom cloud billing market.

Some of the market’s leading players are Ericsson, Amdocs, Oracle Corporation, Redknee Solutions, Inc., Cerillion, AsiaInfo, Tech Mahindra, Huawei Technologies, Netcracker Technology, and Computer Science Corporation.

