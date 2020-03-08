Threat Intelligence Security Services Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025

Global Threat Intelligence Security Services Market: Snapshot

The threat intelligence security services is expected to show a significant difference in the efficiency of the firms security. The threat intelligence security services team help in implementing and managing the security controls proactively to safeguard it from cyber-attacks.

Incorporating the threat intelligence security services system in a well-settled data security program is supposed to help in threat analysis and give more critical data as a result. This contributes in stopping the attacks in the company environment. The company can install threat intelligence security services in their products through several ways. A company can create threat intelligence security services solutions either from scratch. It can be done through investment of substantial resources so as to develop its team of analysts and researchers. However, most of the companies lack sufficient funds to take up this method. This turns into a drawback of the method. Second option for a company is to opt for threat intelligence security services provided by several security firms. The main benefit of this option is every firm has their own specialty. Based on that they tend to market their product portfolios to sell their intelligence security services. Moreover, personalization of services is also possible in this case.

Increasing government initiatives on data security is a major factor supporting growth of global threat intelligence security services market. Besides adoption of cloud computing by various big and SMEs is another factor contributing in demand in threat intelligence security services market. Surging popularity of BYOD and advancement in next-gen threat intelligence solutions are some more factors fueling the growth in threat intelligence security services.

For an enterprise’s security teams that try to proactively implement and manage security controls to prevent advanced attacks, threat intelligence security services software can create a major difference in their efficiency. Adding threat intelligence security services software to an established information security program can complement a threat assessment and provide more critical data on which security controls might be capable of stopping the latest attacks in an enterprise environment.

There are various methods via which an enterprise can deploy threat intelligence security services into their existing applications. An enterprise can either create a threat intelligence security services program from scratch by investing significant resources to create its own team of researchers and analysts, but the drawback of this method is that most organizations do not have the sufficient funds to take that course. Another option for an enterprise is to subscribe to the threat intelligence security services provided by any number of security vendors. The advantage of this option is that each vendor has its own specialties, and many tend to emphasize threat intelligence that accentuates their product portfolios, hence customization of services is possible. In the recent past, a third and increasingly popular option of deploying threat intelligence security services software is gradually picking up pace via which enterprises need to participate in an information sharing and analysis center, where industry-specific threat data is shared and then incorporated into local analysis and tools.

Threat Intelligence Security Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Few of the major driving factors of threat intelligence security services market are rising government compliance on data security, cloud adoption across several enterprises (both SMEs and large scale) and increasing number of sophisticated threats. Evolution of next-generation threat intelligence solutions, rapid adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) model and integration of big data analytics with threat intelligence software are some of the other major factors that is enhancing the growth of threat intelligence security services market. The recent adoption of threat intelligence security services is due to the fact that most of the companies are focusing on quality rather than quantity, as it is difficult to handle the volume due to overload of data. The advantage of such approach is that it is easy to utilize a controlled amount of data with significant context.

Some of the challenges faced by the threat intelligence security services market are diverse nature of threats, lack of awareness about advance security threats, lack of security talent and heterogeneous information security infrastructure.

Threat Intelligence Security Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

Software-as-a-Service

On-premise

Segmentation on the basis of type of service:

Managed services

Professional services

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise:

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Threat Intelligence Security Services Market: Key Market Players

Few of the companies in threat intelligence security services market are: Cyveillance, Inc., McAfee, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Dell SecureWorks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Webroot Inc., and Arbor Networks, Inc. These companies are focused towards innovating and enhancing their existing solutions in order to increase their market share in threat intelligence security services market.

