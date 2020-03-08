Transparent Barrier Films Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Transparent barrier films have been an essential part of the packaging industry and since past 10 years have been gaining significant attention of manufacturers owing to their high application in the packaging of products such as foods and toiletries, electronic devices, and industrial materials. Transparent barrier films are coated with an inorganic layer coating on the surface through vapor deposition processing to suit multiple applications. Transparent barrier film prevents the permeations of gases, such as water vapor and oxygen, into the packaged content. It therefore helps keeping the content fresh and protects it from deterioration, such as rotting, drying, color and aroma loss, and vitamin breakdown caused due to the exposure to oxygen and water.

With the various developments and extensive research related to packaging technology, transparent barrier films now also allow electromagnetic permeability, which allows the content to be cooked or heated in ovens and microwaves. High demand from various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and specifically food and beverages industry, has provided a significant boost to the transparent barrier film market.

The rise in demand for transparent barrier films can also be attributed to the growing focus of the consumers on convenience and sustainability. However, the market in certain regions is restricted owing to the increasing environmental regulations in these regions, and also because of the competition posed by cheap alternate technologies.

The transparent barrier film market is segmented on the basis of end user industry into food & beverages, pharmaceutical packaging, personal care product packaging, household care product packaging, and other non-packaging markets. The food packaging market segment is the largest end user segment in the transparent barrier film market and is anticipated to remain the most dominant segment in the market during the forecast period.

Transparent barrier films are also being used for the encapsulation of electronic devices and flexible solar cells and, thus, have a significant growth potential in the coming years. The transparent barrier film market is segmented on the basis of polymer type into PET, polyamide, polypropylene, polyethylene, and others. On the basis of different coatings, the transparent barrier film market is segmented into silicon oxide, aluminum oxide, and ceramics.