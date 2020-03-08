Transparent Caching Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new research report on the global transparent caching market. The report examines all aspects of the global transparent caching market to provide readers with a clear picture of the market. The historical and present trends of the market are analyzed in the report to provide a clear look at the market’s probable growth trajectory over the forecast period. The competitive landscape of the global transparent caching market and the market’s segmentation are assessed in detail in the report to provide a comprehensive picture of the market and its likely future trajectory. The report acts as a must-have accessory for all key players involved in the transparent caching market. The global transparent caching market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 5.1 billion by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 34% over the forecast period (2017-2023).

Transparent Caching Market allows storage of the most popular or necessary components of a website/operating system in a separate group rather than being stored exclusively on the source platform. This allows quick access to the files in question, as the user receives the content from the nearest cache rather than the source of the content. This allows for high speed at the user’s end, facilitating smoother connectivity all round. While the technology of transparent caching emerged in websites, it is now used in mainstream computing as well as operating systems. The principles behind the use of transparent caching remain the same in these applications, and the technology has been a crucial help in enabling faster and smoother connectivity in the IT sector. A strong transparent caching system can capably control the deployed network and determine which types of content can be cached for the best overall user experience.

The growing adoption of the internet in various industrial sectors and the rising need for higher bandwidth and higher net speed is likely to drive the global transparent caching market over the forecast period. Transparent caching also improves the quality of experience for users significantly, which is also likely to be a major driver for the global transparent caching market over the forecast period. However, security issues among delivery providers could hamper the global transparent caching market’s growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the global transparent caching market include Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Symantec Corporation, Ara Networks, Kollective Technology Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NTT Communications, SwiftServe, Allot Communications, Alcatel-Lucent, PacNet Services, MARA Systems GmbH, Citrix Systems Inc., Brocade Communications System Inc., Fortinet Inc., SuperLumin Networks LLC, Nokia Corporation, Qwilt, and Ericsson AB.

Segmental Analysis:

The global transparent caching market is segmented on the basis of type, component, solution, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the global transparent caching market is segmented into transparent video caching and transparent non-video caching.

On the basis of component, the global transparent caching market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into converged server and switches, while the services segment is segmented into professional and managed services.

On the basis of solution, the global transparent caching market is segmented into cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization.

On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into telecom operators, internet service providers, government organizations, DTH providers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global transparent caching market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

North America is likely to remain in the lead in the global transparent caching market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for high bandwidth in enterprises. The advanced technological landscape in North America has allowed for smooth growth of the transparent caching market. The presence of several key players in the region has also helped advance the cause of the transparent caching market. Asia Pacific is also likely to exhibit high growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for high bandwidth and the growing awareness about transparent caching.

Intended Audience:

Government agencies

solutions/services vendors

Internet service providers

Software Developers

Telecom operators

DTH service providers

Testing Firms

