Underwater Wireless Communication Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

The installation of heavy cables for establishing high-speed communication between the remote source and surface had its own demerits in terms of cost and durability. This triggered the necessity for underwater wireless communication. Underwater wireless communication networks are being increasingly deployed across the world, owing to their ability to provide support and differentiated services for several applications, including surveillance and real-time monitoring for pollution, environment, ocean current, and climate.

Governments worldwide are pouring funds into the development and improvement of communication infrastructure. This is, in turn, working in favor of the global underwater wireless communication market. These networks are used across different verticals, including oil and gas, marine, and military and defense. The military and defense segment will account for a large share in the market, thanks to the increasing investments by governments in the defense sector. Oil and gas will also be a prominent revenue contributor in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing onshore and offshore exploration activities. The marine segment is expected to register healthy growth during the review period.

The global underwater wireless communication market holds immense potential and therefore, an influx of new players is expected, intensifying the competition in the near future. Mergers and collaborations are among the commonly adopted strategies by large players to expand their product and service portfolio and enhance their visibility in the market.

Underwater Wireless Communication Market: Introduction

Under water wireless communication network is adopted by several industries which are located near to seashore, to provide support services to maritime applications. As there is a certain increase in offshore oil and gas industries the demand for monitoring pollution in water environment, and detection of objects under sea has increased the scope of underwater wireless communication market.

There are several applications of underwater wireless communication in aerospace and marine industry. Under water wireless communication is reliable source for high level operational process and also it is preferred by most of the organizations because it gives quality throughput in low power.

Underwater Wireless Communication Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the demand for underwater wireless communication is the rising demand for controlled under water vehicles. In marine application, under water vehicles plays a vital role to provide present situation under the water with fast speed. It also help industries for continuous monitoring without any loss of information. The underwater wireless communication has several advantages over wired communication such as data security which is also responsible for the growth of market. Pollution monitoring is used for the purpose of pollution acoustic pollution control which is also turning to be a factor driving the demand for underwater wireless communication market in positive manner.

The major restraint face by the underwater wireless communication market is regarding to security concern while transmitting wireless signals.

Underwater Wireless Communication Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of underwater wireless communication on the basis of technology:

Sensor technology

Vehicular technology

Segmentation of underwater wireless communication on the basis of application:

Environmental monitoring

Pollution monitoring

Ocean current monitoring

Climate recording

Segmentation of underwater wireless communication on the basis of vertical:

Oil and Gas

Defense

Underwater Wireless Communication Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the underwater wireless communication are: DSPComm’s, SAAB SEAEYE, Oceaneering International, Deep Ocean Engineering, ECA Robotics, and Forum Energy Technologies.

Underwater Wireless Communication Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, under water wireless communication market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the underwater wireless communication market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to large adoption of remote application by several industries for the purpose underwater monitoring. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APAC.

In Europe region, the market of underwater wireless communication is growing significantly owing adoption of underwater wireless network for the purpose of border security by defense industry.

