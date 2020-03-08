Ursolic Acid Market Growth Probabilityt : Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2027

Ursolic acid is a phytochemical (biologically active compound) which is present in variety of plants. Ursolic acid is a chemical known as pentacyclic triterpenes. Ursolic acid is chemically nontoxic and has unique properties like anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial. Ursolic acid helps in relieving pain and prevent dental carries.

Researchers have stated that ursolic acid can boost muscle growth and also increases activity of bone formation. Ursolic acid has chemo preventative properties as well, it suppresses the formation of tumor, has property of tumor growth inhibition, inhibit apoptosis of cell, inhibits the development of new blood vessels, inhibits activation of pathways by stopping signaling, suppresses growth factor expression and induces tumor cell differentiation.

Market Segmentation:

As ursolic acid is still only in its early stages of research and development, ursolic acid market has been segmented on the basis of Source, Industries, Form, Type and Geography. On the basis of source the ursolic acid market is segmented into Holy Basil (Tulsi), Bilberry, Devil’s claw, Elderflowers (European variety), Peppermint leaves, Periwinkle, Lavender, Oregano, Thyme, Hawthorn and Cherry laurel leaves. These were the major sources of ursolic acid apart from them apples, pears, cranberries and prunesalso has ursolic acid on their protective wax like coating. On the basis of industries the ursolic acid market is segmented into Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Nutraceutical segments.

Among these, nutrition industry is the one which is utilizing ursolic acid the most. On the basis of form the ursolic acid market is segmented into powdered form, capsules and liquid form (health drinks). On the basis of application the ursolic acid market is segmented into type 25% ursolic acid, 50% ursolic acid, 90% ursolic acid, 98% ursolic acid and others. On the basis of geography the ursolic acid market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of ursolic acid is divided into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. In regional market North America has the biggest market for ursolic acid followed by Asia Pacific. China, Japan and India are growing at a constant pace in terms of production and demand.

Market Drivers:

Ursolic acid market is primarily driven by its versatile properties. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of ursolic acid among the consumers is going to make the market drive more in the coming future. Properties like muscle growth and bone formation has gained interest from the fitness community to a great extant. However, the benefits are not just limited to chemo preventative properties, ursolic acid also shows decreased radio resistance in patients those who are undergoing through cancer treatment. So the demand for ursolic acid is expected to grow enormously in the coming future.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key player in ursolic acid market are Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, , Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical, Acetar Bio-Tech, Changsha E.K HERB, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Xi’an TonKing, Zhangjiajie Hengxing Biological Technology, MicroHerb, Geneham Pharmaceutical.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and regions.