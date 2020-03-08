Virus Filtration Market Size, Trends, Analysis and Segmentations By Product Types, Major Applications, And Important Regions 2019-2024

Virus filtration (VF) is a key step in an overall viral clearance process since it has been demonstrated to effectively clear a wide range of mammalian viruses with a log reduction value (LRV) > 4. The potential to achieve higher LRV from virus retentive filters has historically been examined using bacteriophage surrogates, which commonly demonstrated a potential of > 9 LRV when using high titer spikes (e.g. 10(10) PFU/mL). However, as the filter loading increases, one typically experiences significant decreases in performance and LRV. The global average price of Virus Filtration is in the decreasing trend, from 78.59 USD/Unit in 2011 to 75.88 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Virus Filtration includes Kits and Reagents, Filtration Systems, and other service. The proportion of Kits and Reagents in 2015 is about 40%, and the proportion of Filtration Systems is about 30%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virus Filtration market will register a 14.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 7830 million by 2024, from USD 3570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Virus Filtration business. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virus Filtration market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Virus Filtration value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Kits and Reagents

Filtration Systems

Others

Segmentation by application:

Biologicals

Medical Device

Air Purification

Water Purification

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei Medical

Pall Corporation

Thermo Fisher

Sartorius AG

Lonza

GE Healthcare

WuXi PharmaTech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Virus Filtration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virus Filtration market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virus Filtration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virus Filtration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Virus Filtration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

