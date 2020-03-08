Vitamin K2 Market: Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2027

Vitamin K2 Market: Overview

The letter ‘K’ in the term vitamin K is derived from the Germanic word Koagulation. It means, the ability to prevent hemorrhage or to clot blood. Researches are being carried out on vitamin K2 and its role in osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, vascular calcification, cognition, and cancer. Lack of vitamin K2 has been directly correlated with osteoporosis and vascular calcification Vitamin K inhibits soft and vascular tissue petrification when activated. Vitamin K2 MK-4 intake is quite safe. It does not induce hyper-coagulation. Vitamin K2 addition reduces inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis by lowering the CRP levels. Vitamin K2 could cause apoptosis in rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells. Vitamin K2 in the form of MK-7 is commonly used as a supplement. Usage of MK-7 beyond 50 ????gm/day is harmful for health, as it interferes in anticoagulation therapy. Vitamin K2 inhibits the invasion and growth of hepatocellular carcinoma in the human body through protein kinase-A activation. It results in moderate suppression of tumor recurrence Menaquinones (vitamin K2) form a sub-family, wherein the length of the side chain ranges from 1 to 13 isoprene residues. The remaining isoprene is unsaturated. The menaquinones are denoted as MK-n. The “n” represents the number of isoprene residues placed in the aliphatic side chain. Moreover, menaquinones have a short chain such as in MK-4, whereas the long chain menaquinones are MK-7, MK-8, MK-9, and MK-10. All the menaquinones are present in the human diet. Some small proportion of MK-6 has also been found in other foods.

A traditional Japanese food named Natto, which is made of fermented soybeans, contains Bacillus subtilis. Natto is a high source of vitamin K2, primarily MK-7. It contains up to 1,100 mg of K2 per 100 grams of food. Vitamin K2 is produced by different types of bacteria such as lactic acid bacteria (which induce MK-8 and MK-9) and propionic acid bacteria (MK-10). Different targeting tissues have different transport systems for vitamins. No specific receptors for vitamin K have been identified over the outer membrane of many cells. It could be the LDL which binds the vitamin K and is carried inside. The vitamin K subsequently dissolves in the membrane structures of the cells.

Vitamin K2 Market: Key Trends

The global vitamin K2 market is projected to be driven primarily by rise in vitamin deficiency disorders. Increase in health consciousness, surge in consumer demand for nutritional supplements, rise in esthetic standards, and increase in cases of osteoporosis are the other factors that propel the global market. Strict and unfavorable regulations by governments for the approval of supplements are factors expected to hamper market growth.

Vitamin K2 Market: Segmentation

The global vitamin K2 market can be segmented based on product type, source, form, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into MK-7, MK-4, and others. The MK-7 segment is projected to account for large market share due to increase in usage of dietary supplements. Based on source, the global vitamin K2 market can be bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment is anticipated to capture major market share because of high production. In terms of form, the market can be classified into oil, powder, and others. The powder segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of share, as powdered form of vitamins dissolve quickly in water and other liquids. Based on application, the global vitamin K2 market can be divided into Nutraceutical & food and pharmaceuticals. The Nutraceutical & food segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace due to high demand for nutritional and food supplements among customers to take care of different deficiencies.

Vitamin K2 Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global vitamin K2 market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be a major market for vitamin K2 during the forecast period.

Vitamin K2 Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global vitamin K2 market are Kappa Bioscience, NattoPharma, GNOSIS S.p.A., Viridis BioPharma, Seebio Biotech, DSM, DuPont, Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., and KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

