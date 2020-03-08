Why Shrink Bundling Films Market Growth Shows No Sign of Slowing?

Shrink bundling film is widely used for the packaging of products which are to be sold in a large amount, including cases of water and soda. Shrink bundling film can also be used as a substitute for grooved containers to minimize packaging costs. Moreover, FDA approved shrink bundling film can be used to safeguard vegetables and fruit in transportation. Shrink bundling film are the type of films that unite the production proficiency with concentrated shelf impact with customized printing. In addition, the polyethylene shrink wrap film is manufactured to protect and contain any type of en-user product and will permit en-users to visualize material inside the packaging.

Shrink Bundling films Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of shrink bundling film market are increasing adoption of shrink bundling filmin consumer products such as drinks and beer cans, and these labels are suitable for a wide variety of applications such as security product & quality check, technological advancement in packaging, and rising disposable income. Moreover, the rising consumption of packaged food and beverages including bottled milk, water, fruit juice, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and food products are boosting the growth of overall shrink bundling film market. Further, the wide range of for the sake of marketing and branding.

In beverage packaging, water and soft-drinks are generally packaged in bottles after which shrink bundling films is used for its secondary packaging. Moreover, the shrink bundling film’s single or multiple packaging of food and beverages (boxed, canned or bottled). Shrink bundling films is a perfect technique to get and flexible packaging to maintain the quality and convenience of handling end-user products. Shrink bundling film are manufactured from bundling film machine which can easily be adjusted to suitable numerous sizes without any substantial tooling cost and extra time. On the other side, chances of packaging damage and product leakage and damage in handling is hindering the overall growth of shrink bundling film market in coming years.

Shrink Bundling films Market: Market Segmentation

The shrink bundling films market is segmented into four parts based on the type, application pack size type end-users types, and geography.

Based on the type the Shrink Bundling films market is segmented into:

Printed

Unprinted

Based on the application pack Size the Shrink Bundling films market is segmented into:

3×2 Size

4×2 Size

4×3 Size

6×3 Size

Others

Based on the type of end-users types shrink bundling films market is segmented into:

Bottled Water

Bottled and Canned Soft Drinks

Canned Foods

Dry Foods

Sports & Energy Drinks

Juices

Canned & Bottled Beers

Dairy Products

Others

Shrink Bundling films Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, shrink bundling films market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Shrink bundling films market is anticipated to register healthy CAGR during the estimated period. Asia-Pacific represents the significantly high market share and grow with comparatively significant CAGR in forecast period. North America market is growing rapidly due the rapid increase in the production capacity of shrink bundling films as demand for shrink bundling films in the region is rising at faster pace as it is increasingly used in wide range of application. Key factors driving the growth of shrink bundling films market in the region include changing packaging pattern and advancement in flexible packaging, increasing demand of shrink bundling films in food and beverage industry. The shrink bundling films market is projected to register healthy growth due rising demand of shrink bundling films across globe. Shrink bundling films market for Asia Pacific is also likely to register a rapid growth during the estimates period mainly attributed to the growth of packaging industry, especially in China and India. Moreover, the rising consumption of packaged food and beverages including bottled milk, water, fruit juice, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and food products are boosting the growth of overall shrink bundling film market. Further, shrink bundling film are increasingly becoming popular in Asia-Pacific and rest of world as well.Printed Shrink Bundling film is another great opportunity to advertise your product on the shelf. Shrink Bundling Films from Coveris cut costs while performing and marketing better.

Shrink Bundling films Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the shrink bundling films market are:-

AEP Industries Inc.

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, INC

Berry Plastics Corporation

Ceisa Packaging SAS

Coveris Holdings S.A

Novolex

Coveris Holdings

Paragon Films Incorporated

Hood Packaging Corporation

SIGNODE Industrial Group

Bollore

ROBAPAC

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

