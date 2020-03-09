2’Fucosyllactose Industry Perspective by Comprehensive Analysis Growth Prediction to 2027 ll Perrigo Nutritionals, ProZyme Inc.

Human milk is especially essential to render healthy nutrition and to develop the immune system in infants. Human milk contains many types of oligosaccharides and 2’Fucosyllactose is one of them. The 2’Fucosyllactose is a trisaccharide which is a type of oligosaccharide consisting of galactose, glucose and fucose. It is the most important amongst all the oligosaccharides and is absolutely essential in getting healthy nutrition in the infants’ body. Moreover, 2’Fucosyllactose increases the overall anti-infecting capacity in infants. The 2’Fucosyllactose can be consumed mainly by all age groups, but the consumption percentage differs as per the age. The 2’Fucosyllactose is very essential in lowering the risk from infections like viral, bacterial, and other infections. The existing and entering manufacturers of 2’Fucosyllactose have immense opportunities in the market. There is a significant rise in the 2’Ficusyllactose market at the global level which has led to increased competition in the market. Manufacturers are penetrating into the market with new innovations, solutions and fewer prices than the competitors. The global 2’Fucosyllactose market is experiencing noteworthy growth in the Asian, North American, and European markets. Some of the world’s leading players in the 2’Fucosyllactose market are ProZyme Inc., Nestle S.A., DowDuPont Inc., and Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.

Awareness Regarding Health Benefits of 2’Fucosyllactose Is Driving the Market

The major factor that is driving the global 2’Fucosyllactose market is that there is a heightened awareness regarding the health benefits of the 2’Fucosyllactose amongst consumers. There is also a significant rise in the overall applications of the 2’Fucosyllactose which is driving the overall market at a rapid pace. Consumers from youngsters to ageing population are shifting towards a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet on a daily basis which is again one of the important factors that are supporting the growth of the 2’Fucosyllactose market across the globe. The inclination of consumers towards including food supplements in their daily diet is largely driving the global 2’Fucosyllactose market. The consumption of 2’Fucosyllactose give many benefits such as an improved immune system in infants, reduced possibility of infections, and provide healthy nutrition which is rendering the overall growth of the market.

Global 2’Fucosyllactose Market: Key Players

Some of the large players in the global 2’Fucosyllactose market are Perrigo Nutritionals, ProZyme Inc., GNUbiotics Sciences, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Nestle S.A., FreislandCampina Ingredients, Glycosyn LLC, ZuChem Inc., The Honest Co., Medolac Laboratories, Elicityl SA, Glycom A/S, Inbiose NV, Dextra Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Carbosynth Ltd., and Metagenics Inc. Amongst all ProZyme Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Nestle S.A., and Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH are the world’s leading manufacturers of human milk oligosaccharides. Recently, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH has expanded its business in the Chinese market. In May 2018, FreislandCampina Ingredients was officially certified by EU to use 2’Fucosyllactose in their infant formula products in both European and the US markets.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global 2’Fucosyllactose market has significant opportunities across the globe. The rise in the innovation to develop cost-effective food processing techniques in the overall human milk oligosaccharides segment is largely providing opportunities to the 2’Fucosyllactose market players over the globe. There is a significant room for the manufacturers in the innovation and advancements of technology in the 2’Fucosyllactose market. The main restraint in the global 2’Fucosyllactose market is the high cost of the production facility. Governments are also taking steps to carry out research on human milk oligosaccharides and mainly on 2’Fucosyllactose.

Global 2’Fuosyllactose: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the form, the 2’Fucosyllactose market is segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

