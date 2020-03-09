Air Preheaters Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2027

An air preheater is a device used for heating air to increase the thermal efficiency of the process. The main use of air preheater is to recover heat from flue gas and reduce excessive heat loss through flue gas. It also helps to control the temperature of flue gas. This device is found in the path of flue gases between the chimney and economizer.

Air preheaters are preferred when the temperature of flue gas is very high. Some developing countries are seeing growth in power generation from coal due to increasing demand for energy in the past few years. Manufacturers are investing more in South Africa and the Asia Pacific region due to growing opportunities in emerging countries in these regions. These are major drivers expected to fuel the global air preheaters market. However, coal power plants have a huge impact on global warming and also adversely affect the climate goals laid down by the Paris Agreement. Many developed countries are shifting to power generation from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the air preheaters market during the forecast period.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67799

Air Preheaters Market – Competitive Landscape

The global air preheaters market is highly competitive. Several international and domestic players are operating in this market.

In April 2019, Sigma Thermal merged with Flaretec for improvement in heating solutions for industrial applications. Together with Flaretec, company will strengthen product portfolio. Also provide industrial process heating equipment and services on a global scale with enhanced cost-effectiveness, higher efficiency and extended local market support.

Major players in the air preheaters market are focusing on merger and acquisitions activities to boost market share by increasing their presence in different regions across the world. E.g. the healing group acquired Geurts International to build strong position in market as international supplier.

Geurts International

Company was founded in 1963 and involved in heat exchanging equipment and heat transfer solutions. In 2015, it became part of the Heilig Group. Heilig Group started in 1978. A group formed by single companies which offers different products and services including recycling, waste management, bulk handling, wood processing, heat exchanging, industrial mixing, and electro technology.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=67799

Kelvion Holding GmbH

The company was founded in 1920. It is a global manufacturers of heat exchangers and also provides solutions for several industrial application including transportation, heavy industry, energy, oil and gas, chemical and marine, also sugar, food and beverage.

Key players in the market include Balcke-Dürr GmbH, ARVOS Group, Danfoss, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd., Siemens AG, Thermodyne Engineering System, Imeco Limited, Aerofin, Ekströms Värmetekniska AB, MAXXTEC, Howden Group, Sigma Thermal, Lynchburg Air Preheater Corporation, Nanjing YireZonglian Energy Saving Technology Co. Ltd., Tinita Engg Pvt. Ltd, Metapow Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Geeco Enercon Private Limited, Corbett Industries Inc and others. Players focus on the development of new and efficient technology and products in order to retain their position in the market.