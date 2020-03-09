Automotive Head-up Display Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Industry Forecast To 2022

Automotive Head-up Display Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Head-up Display Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022.

The automotive head-up display market has been growing pervasively mainly due to the increasing awareness for safety features among consumers. The advancements in technology are acting as a key driving force behind the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as the growth of luxury and premium cars are escalating the market on the global platform.

The market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. According to a recent study analysis published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive head-up display market is anticipated to accrete exponentially by 2022, registering a staggering double-digit CAGR over 22% between 2016 and 2022. The increase in the growth of traffic has led to increasing the demand for head-up displays in the automotive sector.

In the near future augmented reality head-up displays will help to make driving even more comfortable and safe. The increasing demand for head-up displays in order to improve the consumer experience in vehicles to ensure safety is also one of the major driving factors for the growth of head-up displays market.

However, the light efficiency of these head-up displays is low due to the complex structure of the optical system used provided in it. This, as a result, is impeding the growth of the market. Also, the high cost of windshield HUD is another restraint that could hinder the market growth.

Global Automotive Head-up Display Market – Segments

For ease of understanding, the analysis has been segmented into three key dynamics:

By HUD Type : Windshield and Combiner among others.

By Application : Premium, Luxury, and Mid-segment cars among others.

By Region : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Automotive Head-up Display Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region, heading with the burgeoning automotive sector leads the global automotive HUD display market. The demand for automotive head-up display in the region is gradually growing with the strengthening economy in countries, such as India, China, and South East Asian countries.

Additionally, factors such as the growing number of technological advancements alongside the increasing number of OEM and aftermarket parts companies are driving the growth of the automotive HUD display market in the region. The adoption of automotive HUD displays in mid-segment range cars led by improving socio-economic conditions in the region.

Furthermore, the increasing number of head-up display manufacturers that are shifting their bases in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is providing impetus to the market growth.

The automotive head-up display market in the North American region accounts for the second largest market, globally. Factors such as stringent safety norms are expected to boost the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the safety systems installed in an automotive system drives the regional market.

The European automotive head-up display market has emerged as a profitable market, globally. Factors such as the augmenting demand for luxury or premium cars and SUV’s equipped with automotive head-up display systems are propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Global Automotive Head-up Display Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the automotive head-up display market appears to be fragmented characterized by the presence of several major well-established players. These players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisition, partnership, technology launch, and expansion in order to gain a competitive edge and to maintain their positions in this market. Strategic alliances between these players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period.

Major Players

Key players leading the global automotive head-up display market include Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BAE Systems (U.K.), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

March 19, 2019 —FIXD Automotive, Inc. (the US), a leading company involved in the development of automotive sensors and Apps. introduced VIZR heads up display for the cars that come without a heads-up display built into the top of the dashboard. The VIZR is a Smartphone adapter that creates a virtual display using the phone and an app to give the navigation directions without having to look down at the phone.

The FIXD sensor relays car problems from the vehicle’s diagnostic port to the FIXD app via Bluetooth. Although large, the VIZR is not big enough to fit tablets or tablet phones.

