Automotive Lighting Market-Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, High Four Manufactures -Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella

Automotive Lighting Market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, ZKW Group, SL Corporation, Varroc, TYC, DEPO, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL Automotive Lighting ) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This Automotive Lighting market research report also analyzes adoption trends, key challenges, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, market ecosystem, and value chain analysis. Automotive Lighting industry research presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting (5 Year 2019-2025) for the emerging segment within the Automotive Lighting market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region.

Automotive Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

Automotive Lighting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Market Competitive Situation and Trends,Automotive Lighting Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers.

Scope of Automotive Lighting Market: This industry study presents the global Automotive Lighting market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Lighting production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Lighting in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Koito, Magneti Marelli, etc.

Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID.

On the basis of technology, the automotive lighting market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2022. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 17% of the overall share in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights.

Asia Pacific automotive lighting market accounted for over 42% of the overall share in 2016. Increased automobile production across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea combined with rising urban population, growing economies, and increasing the purchasing power of individuals is estimated to fuel the demand across this region.

Europe is anticipated to have steady growth owing to increasing adoption in the brake, reverse, interior lights, and signal indicators. Further, environmental regulations mandate the installation of LEDs across various applications. The North American regions are expected to have substantial demand for LED lights in the automotive sector, majorly supplemented by their increasing application in the interior segment.

Global Automotive Lighting market size will reach 4740 million US$ by 2025, from 2520 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Lighting.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Automotive Lighting market share and growth rate of Automotive Lighting for each application, including-

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Automotive Lighting market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Halogen Lighting

HID Lighting

LED Lighting

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the Competition Developments and Trendsin the Automotive Lighting market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvementsfaced by market players in the global Automotive Lighting market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factorsimpacting the growth of the Automotive Lighting market? How is the Automotive Lighting market expected to Grow In Terms Of Valueduring the study period?

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Automotive Lighting market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

