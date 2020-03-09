Bio-dispersant Market Profitable Strategic Report, Competitive Landscape, Industry Improvement 2026

Global Bio-dispersant Market: Overview

Accumulation of biological fouling such as microbiological slimes and biofilms in cooling water systems lowers the system overall efficiency and increases maintenance and operating costs. If ignored, it leads to severe corrosion. Bio-dispersant helps remove these dead slime and algal mass from cooling systems. Bio-dispersant is capable of penetrating inside the thick algae mats on the fills or cooling tower decks. It helps biocide to penetrate the biomass. It also has a deterrent effect and cleans the system. Bio-dispersants provide the following benefits: increase in penetration of biocide into biofilm, rise of transport of biocide into cells, reduction of oil and grease accumulation, and effectiveness with oxidizing and non-oxidizing biocides. Bio-dispersants are also compatible with free halogen residual.

Extensive usage of bio-dispersants in industrial applications is anticipated to drive the market in the near future. This is encouraging companies to increase the production of bio-dispersants. Furthermore, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for bio-dispersants in the near future.

The global bio-dispersant market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture bio-dispersants. Development of new manufacturing processes of bio-dispersants is estimated to propel the market in the near future. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the bio-dispersant market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the bio-dispersant market can be divided into cooling towers, air washers, evaporative condensers, cooling water heat exchangers, radiators, gear boxes, injection molding machines, blow molding machines, and others. The cooling towers segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace due to the increase in demand for cooling towers in industrial plants across the globe.

Global Bio-dispersant Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global bio-dispersant market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to constitute large share of the market during the forecast period. The bio-dispersant market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant pace due to the rise in the per capita income in developing countries such as China and India in the region. Rise in per capita income results in boosting the spending power of consumers. This augments the demand for high quality consumer products. Increase in demand for high quality consumer products is anticipated to fuel the bio-dispersant market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is expected to be an attractive region of the global bio-dispersant market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for bio-dispersant in industrial applications in the region.

Global Bio-dispersant Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global bio-dispersant market include RAKIRO BIOTECH SYSTEMS PVT. LTD, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Syn Water Technologies Pvt Ltd, Innova Corporate (India), and Shelka Chem Industry. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their market share.

