Biopolymer Coatings Market Growth Analysis,Opportunities Forecast

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market: Overview

Material and coatings technologies demonstrate application in both industrial and commercial sectors. Furthermore, with numerous research and development activities underway by leading enterprises across various segments, commercialization of novel coating materials is expected. The growing environmental concerns and the increasing demand for longer shelf life and better quality in food products have thus led to the expansion of the global biopolymer coatings market.

Biopolymers are biodegradable polymers, which are considered safe for the environment. The materials used for the production of biopolymers can be either renewable (based on agricultural or animal products) or synthetic. Since biopolymer coatings are composed of natural ingredients, they are deemed more environment friendly than throw-away synthetic alternatives.

Biopolymer coatings can be used as barrier coatings on packaging materials. These coatings can inhibit unwanted moisture transfer in food products and can also serve as an excellent oil and oxygen barrier. Biopolymer coatings thus exhibit potential of replacing the current paperboard and synthetic paper coatings. Furthermore, the integration of antimicrobial agents in biopolymer coatings to create active paper packaging materials provides an efficient option for protecting food from microorganism infiltration.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global biopolymer coatings market. It compiles exhaustive information relating to the existing and potential application of biopolymer coatings in both industrial and commercial scale. The information thus compiled is presented in a coherent chapter-wise format, which is further interspersed with relevant graphs, tables, and statistics for an in-depth analysis. The various properties of biopolymer coatings are reviewed in detail.

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Key Opportunities and Threats

Among the various end-use segments, packaging held the dominant share in the market in 2015. The demand for cost-effective and more environment-friendly materials for packaging is expected to drive the global biopolymer coatings market. Cost will emerge as a critical factor determining the industry penetration of biopolymer coatings.

The rising awareness about the nontoxicity of biopolymer coatings and the sustainable packaging solutions they offer will substantially boost the global biopolymer coatings market. The most commonly used materials for producing biopolymer coatings include lipids, protein, and polysaccharide. In order to improve their performance properties, antioxidants, plasticizers, antimicrobial agents, and regular paper pigments are also added to coatings.

The market is also significantly gaining from government support and favorable initiatives promoting the use of renewable energy resources. Furthermore, the prevailing bio-packaging trends that are expected to provide benefits to farmers and agricultural processers are also likely to boost the global biopolymer coatings market.

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook

The U.S. has emerged as one of the most lucrative markets for biopolymer coatings. The rapidly growing food and packaging industry in the country and the rising demand for green technology are significantly aiding the expansion of biopolymer coatings market in the U.S. The biopolymer coatings market in Europe is also poised to surge at an exponential rate owing to the expansion of the food industry in the region and a change in consumer preference for biodegradable products.

In the next few years, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a major contributor to the global biopolymers market. The rapid industrialization witnessed in India and China will substantially boost the biopolymer coatings market in the region.

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market: Competitive Insight

Meredian Holdings Group (MHG) holds a substantial share in the global biopolymer coatings market. The Food Substance Contact Notification approval received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is further expected to boost sales of companies. Other prominent enterprises operating in the market include Algae Biopolymers, Cargill, FMC, Solanyl Biopolymers, and Nature Works LLC.