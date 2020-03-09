Biosurgery Market: Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Biosurgery Market: Overview

Biosurgery has opened a new paradigm in surgical care, wound and tissue management, and regenerative healing. The various products underneath biosurgery have generated vast interest among surgeons and patient alike and are expected to gain traction in various medical specialties including orthopedic, gynecology, cardiovascular, neurosurgery and spine-related treatments. Biosurgery has unlocked new potential in regenerative healing with the right mix of biologics and synthetics. The advent of multi-usage products as a result of intensive research from prominent life sciences players has opened exciting and lucrative prospects in the biosurgery market. Healthcare players are increasingly focused on fueling new prospect of the market by developing novel biomaterials.

Some of the popular biosurgery products are fibrin and collagen sealant, adhesion barriers, hemostats, biological mesh, soft tissue attachments, and bone morphogenetic proteins. Rising investment by governments to improve healthcare facilities is bolstering the expansion of the market.

The report takes a critical look at the clinical developments that could lead to new frontiers. The insights offered makes an incisive analysis of the changing regulatory dynamics and new application areas that could crop up in emerging markets, thus helping new entrants as well as incumbent players identify promising investment pockets.

Global Biosurgery Market: Trends and Opportunities

The biosurgery market is expected to benefit from ample latent opportunities in rising number of surgeries, world over. A large number of surgeries are associated with sports related activities and severe trauma injuries. The market will also garner noticeable gains from the rapidly aging population in several emerging countries. The rising need for advanced biomaterials for intra-operative wound and tissue management could also be a prominent trend boosting the global biosurgery market. Life sciences companies developing products for surgical care are increasingly focused on exploring new avenues in biosurgery by engaging in relentless research and development activities.

Rapid advances made in synthetic biology for tissue regenerative care are also playing a crucial role in expanding the prospects in the biosurgery market. Efforts of companies in developed countries to develop better biologics are also catalyzing the steady growth of the biosurgery market.

Over the past few years, a number of approvals of biosurgery products by regulatory authorities, especially in developed countries, have brought a plethora of opportunities. These products have been helpful in meeting the needs of tissue healing in surgery, notably in areas such as general soft tissue repair. However, there remains dearth of clinical expertise in less developed regions, which might restrain the steady expansion of the biosurgery market.

Global Biosurgery Market: Region-wise Outlook

The study takes a closer look at lucrative growth avenues in key regions and the prevailing regulatory environment in untapped markets. The emergence of new products, especially in reconstructive surgery, can be a key aspect of new revenue streams in developing economies, such as in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the drive for new surgical practices in these regions is expected to open promising prospects in the near future. Developed nations, especially the U.S., are expected to maintain substantial pace over the assessment period.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The report offers an elaborate profiling of top players in the global biosurgery market. The study takes a closer look at major strategic collaborations made by players in recent times that can influence the status quo in the prevailing competitive dynamics. Some of the prominent players operating in the global biosurgery market are Pfizer, CryoLife, B.Braun, Cohera Medical, Integra LifeSciences, C.R. Bard, Sanofi, and Medtronic.

