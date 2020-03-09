BPA-Free Cans Market – Current Status and Its Potential Applications

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘BPA free cans Market’: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026’, global BPA free cans market is estimated to be US$ 7,894.3 Mn for 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

The global BPA free cans market has witnessed solid growth during the past few decades, owing to the growing consumer concern over BPA- based products.

The global BPA free cans market by capacity has been segmented into less than 250 ml, 250-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and above 1000 ml.

By product type, global BPA free cans market is segmented into 2-Piece, 3-Piece and Monobloc. 2- Piece is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,637.9 Mn, over the forecast period.

Among material type segments, steel segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with an estimated market share of 68.2% in 2018 and is expected to reach 68.4%, over the forecast period. Plastic segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0%, over the forecast period. Aluminium segment is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 966.8 Mn, over the forecast period and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.8%, during the forecast period.

By Application, the BPA free cans market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care & homecare. Food segment is further sub segmented into fresh fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, pet food, dairy products, tea & coffee, sauces, dressin, condiments & soups, ready-to-eat food and others. Beverage segment is further sub segmented into Non- Alcoholic beverages and Alcoholic Beverages. Non- Alcholic Beverages is further sub segmented carbonated beverages, milk, juices and others. By application segment, food segment is expected to dominate the market US$ 2,532.1 Mn, over the forecast period. Beverage segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6%, during the forecast period. Personal care & cosmetics segment is estimated to register a value of US$ 17.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21.6 Mn, during the forecast period.

Among geographic market segments, the North America region is anticipated to lead the global BPA free cans market, during the forecast period. North America region is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6%, during the forecast period, by value.