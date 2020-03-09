Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market is Presumed to be Valued at US$623.4 Mn by the End of 2020

A handful of well-entrenched large companies dominate the global market for cell culture protein surface coatings market. Greiner Bio-One International AG, Corning Incorporated, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Merck Millipore, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are to name a few of them. Stiff competition exists between these players on account of their constant efforts to come up with more effective products. To reach their dominant positions, they have also banked upon mergers and acquisitions and partnerships.

A recent report on the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market finds that it would reach a value of US$623.4 mn by the end of 2020.

Depending upon the source of protein, the market has been classified into plant protein, animal protein, human protein, and synthetic protein. Among these, the synthetic protein accounts for considerable market share and is rising at an impressive pace. This is primarily on account of surging demand for animal-free surface coatings, particularly in the nations of North America and Europe. On the basis of geography, North America accounted for a substantial share in the market for cell culture protein coatings. The superior healthcare infrastructure in the region alongside the massive progress in the domain of biotechnology and drug discovery has resulted in bolstering the market.

At the forefront of driving growth in the global market for cell culture protein surface coatings is the surging investments by key players in the research and development of stem cell. Further, rising commercial manufacture of biologics, namely proteins, antibodies, and vaccines and drugs has also served to boost uptake of cell cultures worldwide. This has provided major opportunities to the manufacturing companies. Adds the lead analyst of the report, “A variety of applications of stem cells which include the development of artificial tissue and bone grafts, is also expected to stoke the global market for cell culture protein surface coatings through the forecast period. In addition, growing applications of cell culture in cell-based assays and toxicology studies are also proving beneficial for the market.”

The overall market for cell culture protein surface coatings is being stoked mainly by the self-coating segment. The pre-coating segment is also majorly fuelling the market. North America and Europe are two leading regions that are serving to generate most of the revenue in the market at present. Asia Pacific is an upcoming market which most players are eyeing owing to the vast untapped opportunities. The surging drug discovery activities in the region coupled with the strengthening healthcare infrastructure are serving to attract companies to the region.