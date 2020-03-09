Chia Protein Industry Analysis Of Forces That Are Significantly Influencing The Overall Growth Dynamics Of The Market ll Glanbia Nutritionals, Chia Organica USA

In the global food and beverage industry, escalating demand for functional food is on the rise and subsequently, there is subtle growth in the demand for functional food has been observed. With the increasing demand of high nutritional products, chia seeds have made its presence in the market with high nutritional value. Chia protein is extracted from chia seeds, which retains all the proteinaceous value present in the seed. In the global plant protein market, the demand of chia protein has gained remarkable popularity owing to the presence of all nine essential amino acids and other amino acids too. Health conscious population consume protein supplements to gain all the essential amino acids. Essential amino acids are not synthesized in the body and have to be consumed from the external source such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, seeds, and other nutritious food items. The increasing vegan population and to support animal welfare many people are switching towards vegan food products, which leads to decrease in the sales of whey protein in the market and simultaneously increasing the demand of chia protein. In the global chia protein market, Europe and North America hold the major share in production and consumption of chia protein, owing to increasing vegan and health-conscious customers. In addition, the presence of global players and robust supply chain in this region is helping in the rapid flourish of chia protein market.

Rising Demand for Chia Proteins among gymnasts and athletes to enhance physical strength

Plant protein market has gained the momentum in the last few years due to an increase in fitness enthusiast and evolving perception to avoid animal protein to prevent animal cruelty. There is a remarkable increase in the growth of the vegan population in the U.S. i.e. it has increased by 5% from 2103 to 2017. In 2013, it was estimated that only 1% of U.S. population seeks to consume vegan food and in 2017, the vegan population has increased to 6%, depicting the increase in mega-trend for consuming plant-based healthy food products. The chia protein has gained good momentum in the shadow of this growing mega trend and growing at a lucrative growth rate in the plant-based protein market. Chia protein is also been used in various food products to increase the protein content of the food and beverage products such as nutritional bars, nutritional supplements, dietary supplements, and others. Increasing chains of gym and fitness clubs across the globe have increased the demand for chia protein supplements among the gymnasts and athletes. As chia protein help to gain the desired muscle mass and recovery of micro-injuries in the muscle fibers. With the increasing demand for chia protein in the global plant protein market, it can be anticipated that the demand for chia protein is expected to increase at a high growth rate in the coming years.

Global Chia Protein: Key Players

Some of the major player operating their business in the chia protein market are Glanbia Nutritionals, Chia Organica USA, Lifefood, NaturesPlus, Kundig Group, Bioriginal, Natural Organics Inc., The Green Labs, and others. Many other global food manufacturers showing their keen interest to bring chia protein in their product line.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The rapid boom in the plant-based protein over the past one decade has led to the introduction of much plant-based proteins in the market such as chia protein, flax seed protein, soy protein, pea protein, and others. Increasing awareness and knowledge about the benefits of consuming plant-based protein is making a huge opportunity for the chia protein manufacturers in the coming future. Health enthusiast and athletes are seeking for the protein supplement which contains all the essential amino acids as it has to be consumed from an external source, which will also help in the growth of chia protein market. Apart from all the mentioned factors, increasing awareness among the customers will also contribute to the growth of the chia protein market over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, global chia protein market has been segmented as:-

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feeds

Food & Beverages Bakery Soups and Sauces Dairy Free Products Other



