Competitive Scenario: Global Firefighting Foam Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

Firefighting foam is primarily used for fire suppression and avoiding the contact of oxygen with fire. Firefighting foam is used instead of conventional extinguishing agents such as dry chemicals, water, and carbon dioxide due to its ability to extinguish fire; separate the fire source from the product surface; suppress vapors; and prevent smothering. Firefighting foam also ensures an extended period of prevention from re-ignition. Commonly available firefighting foams include aqueous-film-forming foam, alcohol-resistant foam, wetting agent, fluoroprotein, and film-forming fluoroprotein.

Global Firefighting Foam Market: Overview

Growing awareness regarding environmentally safe products is a major driving factor for the firefighting foam market. Moreover, increased expenditure on fire-related incidents at industrial sites augments the demand for firefighting foam.

Also, decrease in the usage of water as a fire extinguisher boosts the demand for firefighting foam. However, the insignificant existence of regulatory bodies for approval of firefighting foam worldwide hampers the firefighting foam market. Also, stringent regulations related to production of firefighting foam restricts the market. Nevertheless, increased investments in the development of fluorine-free foam is expected to offer growth opportunities to the firefighting foam market in the next few years.

Based on type, the firefighting foam market has been bifurcated into aqueous-film-forming foam, alcohol-resistant foam, protein foam, and synthetic detergent foam (high & mid expansion foam). Aqueous-film-forming foam (AFFF) is estimated to be the largest segment of the firefighting foam market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to longer shelf life of AFFF and the fact that the oil & gas industry is more fire-prone and AFFF prevents these fires effectively.

Global Firefighting Foam Market: Trends & Developments

Leading manufacturers operating in the market and research institutions are making significant investments to develop fluorine-free foam, which would be safer for the environment. Moreover, research institutions are also investing in enhancement of properties of firefighting foam so as to abide by stringent environmental policies. Based on end-user industry, the firefighting foam market can be segmented into oil & gas, aviation, marine, and mining. The oil & gas segment is projected to expand at the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, owing to high demand from the Middle-East.

Global Firefighting Foam Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of firefighting foam across the world. The region is also projected to register the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, owing to several downstream oil & gas projects (such as extraction, processing, and refining) in the region. Growth of aviation, marine, and mining industries in countries such as India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia has resulted in increased demand for firefighting foam products in these countries. This, in turn, is likely to drive the firefighting foam market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026.

Global Firefighting Foam Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global firefighting foam market are EAU & FAU, Johnson Controls International PLC, DIC Corporation, Sffeco Global, Dafo Fomtec AB, Angus Fire, Dr. Sthamer, National Foam, Kerr Fire, and Profoam.

