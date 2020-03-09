Concrete Saw Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2027

Major companies operating in the global concrete saw market are Husqvarna Group, Makita Corporation, Hilti Corporation, Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG, Saint-Gobain, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (brand DeWalt), MK Diamond Products Inc., Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., and Ryobi Ltd. among others.

A concrete saw also known as power cutter, quick cut, slab saw, cut-off saw, road saw, or con saw is an equipment for cutting concrete, tiles, asphalt, brick, masonry, and other hard and solid materials. The concrete saw has a tough diamond circular blade for cutting. Diamond is the hardest substance found on Earth. A magnesium blade guard protects the diamond blade from damage. A concrete saw is generally used for cutting, reshaping, and resizing various hard construction materials such as natural stone, masonry, and reinforced concrete. The concrete saw can be used both for indoor and outdoor applications. In a concrete saw, the cutting operation is performed by the rotation of the diamond blade. The speed of the diamond blade is measured in RPM (Revolutions per Minute).

A concrete saw is used in the construction industry for cutting concrete walls, bricks etc. These saws are used in road construction for perimeter cutting of concrete and asphalt. Concrete saws are used in sewerage work for cutting plastic pipes, concrete, and for metal cutting. Thus, across the globe, rise in both residential and commercial construction is increasing the demand for concrete saws. Concrete saws are also used in pavement laying to cut paving slabs and curbstones to size. Across the world, rise in pavement laying work is increasing the demand for concrete saws. Emerging economies such as Asia Pacific are seeing a rise in construction, both for residential and commercial purposes. Infrastructure construction in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India is increasing the demand for concrete saws in the region.

By type of power, the global concrete saw market is segmented into gas powered concrete saw, electric concrete saw, and others. The main advantage of electric concrete saw over gas powered concrete saw is that no fumes are generated in electric concrete saws. By type of diamond blade cutting, the global concrete saw market is segmented into dry cutting and wet cutting. Dry cutting concrete saws need sufficient flow of air within the system to avoid overheating of the diamond blade. In wet cutting concrete saws, during the cutting operation, water is used as a coolant to lower the temperature of the diamond blade. Water coolants also help to lower the dust generated during cutting and ensure smoothness of the cutting operation. By end-use, the concrete saw market is segmented into construction industry including road construction, masonry work, sewage work, and other end-use applications. By distribution channel, the concrete saw market is segmented into online and offline.

In terms of region, the global concrete saw market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for concrete saws during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. Europe constitutes a significant share of the global concrete saw market. Germany, the U.K., and France are major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a significant market for concrete saws, with China the dominant market in the region. Japan, South Korea, and India are other major markets for concrete saws in the region. In the Middle East & Africa concrete saw market, GCC is projected to account for major share of the market, followed by South Africa. Brazil is likely to dominate the concrete saw market in South America during the forecast period.