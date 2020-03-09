Creatine Monohydrate Market: Macroeconomic Factors to Create Positive Impact on the Industry Growth and its Potential ll Foodchem International Corporation

Creatine monohydrate is a naturally occurring nitrogenous compound and helps in the supply of energy to the cells of the body. Creatine monohydrate is present in the human body naturally; 95% in muscle tissues in the form of phosphocreatine and remaining 5% is present in the brain, liver, and kidney. The body produces the endogenous creatine monohydrate form the amino acids; glycine and arginine. Creatine monohydrate is widely used in sports nutrition products and consumed by the body-builders and gym goers. The consumption of the creatine monohydrate is known to enhance the athletic performance and increase the body muscle mass. Creatine monohydrate bonds with a phosphate molecule and produces phosphocreatine, which is an important factor in the recycling of ATP, an energy compound. Creatine monohydrate is also consumed widely as a dietary supplement and health supplement. The supplementation of creatine monohydrate is thought to impact positively on the brain functions by improving cell signaling and may improve Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Ischemic stroke and epilepsy. Besides sports nutrition, creatine monohydrate is used in functional food, animal feed, and cosmetics and personal care products.

New and Niche Market Applications such as, Cosmetic and Personal Care Products is Likely to Propel the Demand for the Creatine Monohydrate in the Global Market

The global creatine monohydrate market is driven majorly by the increasing cons

umption of sports nutrition products. Since, the lifestyle around the world is becoming more busy and sedentary, the health concern and consciousness are increasing, especially among the millennial populations. These populace are tending to join gym and invest time in workout along with the consumption of the sports products that claim to have positive effects. The increasing demand for the sports nutrition products is likely to create positive scenario in the global creatine monohydrate market.

Creatine monohydrate is used in the cosmetics and personal care products, such as skin treatments, anti-aging treatment products. Since, the creatine monohydrate improves cell-signaling, it also imparts the same property for skin when applied tropically. Creatine monohydrate application reduces fine lines and wrinkles and firm skin, refines pores, and even out skin tone. Cosmetic and personal care products industry is one of the largest and expanding at a rapid rate. The demand for these products is anticipated to skyrocket over the forecast period, since the increase in the purchasing power of the middle class population in the Asia pacific and Middle East and African countries. And create a positive outlook in the global creatine monohydrate market.

Creatine monohydrate market is also driven by the use in pharmaceutical industry. The supplementation of creatine monohydrate is being studied for the improvement in the brain functions. And may also improve the conditions such as, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Ischemic stroke, and Epilepsy. Due to the increased prevalence of the diseases around the globe, the demand for creatine monohydrate is likely to increase in the global market.

Global Creatine Monohydrate: Key Players

Some of the major players of creatine monohydrate market include: Foodchem International Corporation, Merck KGaA, Optimum Nutrition, Penta Manufacturing Company, Degussa, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Orison Chemicals Limited, and others.

Opportunities for Participants of Creatine Monohydrate Market:

North America and Europe occupy the majority of the current global market of creatine monohydrate. Due to the high demand for the sports nutrition products, functional food, dietary supplements, and cosmetic products, the consumption of creatine monohydrate is high in these regions. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate in the global creatine monohydrate market over the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness and increasing availability of the consumer products is supporting the market growth and produce the increased demand in the global market.

Global Creatine Monohydrate: Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global creatine monohydrate market has been segmented as-

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

On the basis of end use, the global creatine monohydrate market has been segmented as-

Sport Nutrition

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care

