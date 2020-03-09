Deep Packet Inspection And Processing Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2027

The demand for advanced security equipment to scan data streams for malicious content presents significant challenges to network security vendors. Security equipment, overwhelmed by the data rates of modern age networks, is more likely to miss attacks, leading to increased risks of security breaches. Deep packet inspection and processing is a type of data processing technique that looks in detail at the contents of the data being sent, and re-routes it accordingly.

Typical applications of deep packet inspection (DPI) include validate the proper and error free operation of network protocols, identification of anomalies such as network fraud, viruses, spam, security threats, routing and service level agreements, and network data mining.

Market Overview:

In recent years, the global deep packet inspection and processing market has witnessed a tremendous growth rate, mainly due to the increasing demand for detection of malicious software and improved internet security standards, better management of the growing data traffic.

Deep packet inspection and processing enables developers to delve deeper into the network packets and understand the network flows better. DPI brings to IT managers the ability to enhance security and prevent malicious access to their data centers. Additionally, it allows cost-effective load balancing, network monitoring or any other appliances based on network flow recognition.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors responsible for fuelling the demand for deep packet inspection and processing techniques are – evolution of cyber-attacks, growing demand for network performance management & optimization solutions to efficiently manage present day complex networking environments and growing need to meet compliance requirements.

Additionally, factors such as growth of cloud computing, big data, IoT (Internet of Things) and advances in communication technologies will boost the deep packet inspection and processing market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are allocating significant share of their budgets for DPI and an appreciable portion of these investments are expected to flow into the deep packet inspection and processing market.

However, the growth of deep packet inspection and processing market is expected to be hampered by factors such as lack of awareness regarding the risks associated with cyber-attacks and requirements of security solutions among various enterprises, and cost constraints of enterprises.

Limitations notwithstanding, deep packet inspection and processing has made significant inroads in certain fields as their advantages have solidified.

Market Segmentation:

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing market is mainly classified on the basis of application, services, enterprise type, end user and regions.

On the basis of application, deep packet inspection and processing market is segmented into intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion prevention system (IPS), Network Performance Management and data loss/leak prevention and management.

On the basis of services, deep packet inspection and processing market is segmented into training & consulting, integration and support & maintenance.

On the basis of enterprise type, the market is segmented as small, medium and large enterprises.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government and Defense, Medical & Healthcare, Retail and Others.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

The major players operating in the deep packet inspection and processing market include Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Extreme Networks, Inc., Blue Coat Systems, Inc., and SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. and Bivio Networks, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Segments

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Ecosystem Analysis

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain Analysis

Deep Packet Inspection and Processing Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Deep Packet Inspection and Processing market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.