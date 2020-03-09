Dental Mallets Market: Demands, Insights, Research And Forecast 2019-2027

The use of dental mallets goes back to as old as dentistry itself. It has remained a very vital part of dentistry tools for ages. A dental mallet also known as a dental hammer as the name suggests is a small hammer of specific weight often used in dentistry for a number of applications including tooth extraction, implant placement, compressing the tooth filling, crown removal, sinus lift, ridge splitting, etc. The mallet is used to give controlled tap or pressure on a chisel or osteotome. Modern day mallets are generally made of stainless steel to provide a strong, non-corrosive surface with metal, nylon, or Teflon.

With the advent of advanced dentistry, electro-magnetic and magnetic mallets that provide added features and more proficient working have hit the markets. These magnetic mallets are intended to enhance the surgeon’s efficiency in performing specific surgery and implantology. A dental mallet gives the doctor a variety of options for advanced bone augmentation procedures. Magnetic and electro-magnetic mallets eliminate the disadvantages and limitations of manual mallets and offer dentists a higher control over the pressure, weight, and pace during mallet use.

Dental Mallets Market – Dynamics

Dental Mallets Market to Grow at Steady Pace with Growing Public Consciousness about Dental Health

The global dental mallets market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period due to a number of factors including rising incidence of dental problems, global aging trend, need for painless procedures, advancements in dental implant techniques, and growing awareness about dental health among people. Oral health is essential to maintain general health and quality of life. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2012 statistics, 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults worldwide have dental cavities. About 30% of people aged between 65 years and 74 years have no natural teeth. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), more than 30 million people in the U.S. have teeth missing in one jaw or both the jaws. AAID also states that around 10% of the dentists in the U.S. place implants on a regular basis and the trend is growing rapidly. A similar scenario is observed in emerging markets. Dental implants are now emerging as a trend among people with teeth missing due to accidents, diseases, and injuries.

Dental Mallets Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global dental mallets market include YDM, Asa Dental S.P.A., Pearson Dental Supply Co., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Carl Martin GmbH, Daniel Kürten GmbH & Co.KG, Fasa Group, Karl Hammacher GmbH, Lorien Industries, Medical-One S.r.l, and Karl Hammacher GmbH, among others. It becomes difficult for a new entrant to devise a product differentiation strategy due to homogenous nature of the product. However, China-based players manufacture low-cost dental consumables due to absence of strict regulations in the country, thereby creating stiff competition for international players.

Asa Dental S.P.A.

Founded in 1970, Asa Dental SPA is an Italy based manufacturer of a wide variety of dental instruments and consumables. The company deals in manufacturing of diagnostic, surgical, periodontal, orthodontic, extractive, endodontic, and disposable dental products. The company is a leading producer of all kinds of dental mallets including Partsch, Mead, Vickers, Riveting, and Horn mallets.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufacture a number of products in various dental applications including diagnostic, endodontic, infection prevention, instrument management, instrument sharpening, orthodontics, periodontal, power, restorative, and surgical instruments. The company is involved in a number of online resource activities in order to promote its products. For instance, in September, 2018, Hu-Friedy launched online portal namely ‘The GreenLight Dental Compliance Center’ that will help dentist in maintaining a compliant infection prevention program.

Carl Martin GmbH

Carl Martin GmbH is a German manufacturer of surgical instruments located in the town of Solingen. The company was founded in 1916 and has an overall experience of more than 100 years in manufacturing and distributing high-quality devices for dentistry. The company has a vast portfolio of more than 2500 instruments aimed at all dental applications and focused on everyday needs of dentist, oral surgeons, dental technicians and orthodontists.

