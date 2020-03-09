Dental Tourism Market Status and Trend Report 2019-2027

According to the American Dental Association, dental tourism is act of travelling to another country for dental treatment. Dental tourisms is usually called as ‘dental vacation’ or ‘dental holidays’ in Europe. Dental tourism is an emerging industry, which is growing at a rapid pace. The criteria for choosing dentists for medical tourists depend on factors such as price, location, and quality of services. According to a study published by the Congress Report on ‘Dental Crisis in America’, around 40% of people in the U.S do not have dental insurance. On the other hand, some of the expenditure on dental treatment is carried out by the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. Additionally, dental treatment is quiet costly for those who have dental insurance in developed countries such as Australia. Dental insurance does not cover cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Australia.

The global dental tourism market is primarily driven by rising cases of dental abnormalities and increasing preference for cosmetic dentistry worldwide. Less treatment price and better service in dental treatment in foreign country, long waiting time in own country for dental treatment may boost the growth of the market in upcoming future. Malpractices by dentist is likely to inhibit the market during the forecast period. Increasing number of medical tourism companies, growing awareness about dental tourism, and technological advancements such as telemedicine and m-Health are projected to create opportunities in the dental tourism market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the dental tourism in Latin America market accounted for a significant share of the market in 2018, as Mexico has become a favorable destination for dental tourism after India. Market share of Mexico is rising due to close proximity to the U.S., availability of American dentists in America, low international currency, and low dental treatment cost. Brazil, Costa Rica, Barbados, and Antigua were key destinations for dental treatments in 2018. Furthermore, low treatment cost and better dental treatment in South Africa and Israel is projected to boost the dental tourism market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. High treatment cost, and long waiting times, would likely to restrain the growth of the dental tourism markets in North America and Europe during the forecast period.

Identify the key factors that will drive your company’s growth. Request for the brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66983

Major players operating in the global dental tourism market include Medlife Group, Professional Beauty, Right Choice Home & Away, Esteurope, Nexus Pharma, Aetna, and OneExchange.