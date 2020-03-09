Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market to Expand at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2014 and 2020

A new report has been published by Transparency Market Research, titled “Digital Impression Standalone Scanners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”. TMR, a market intelligence company based in the U.S., states that for global digital impression standalone scanners market was estimated at US$54.4 million in 2013 and is predicted to reach US$178.9 million by 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2014 and 2020.The technology utilized to develop a three-dimensional (3D) image pertaining to teeth and intraoral tissue is known as digital impression.

Digital impression standalone scanners are utilized during intraoral scanning for numerous dental applications such as bridges, dentures, inlays, orthodontic treatments, and onlays. Benefits related to digital impression technology as compared with traditional method of impression are reliable for the rapid market growth. Digital impression standalone scanners eradicate the painful and tedious procedure of elastomeric impression utilized in dental applications.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2113

According to the TMR report, the digital impression standalone scanners market, in terms of technology, is segmented into confocal microscopic imaging and optical wand technology. The scanners with optical wand technology dominated the worldwide digital impression standalone scanners market, taking up the higher revenue share of the market in 2013. This was primarily due to the cost-friendly nature and compact size of these scanners. Intraoral scanners based on confocal microscopic imaging technology demonstrate powder-free scanning, which enables them to move forward with the procedure without the hassle of keeping any distance between the scanner and teeth. This is expected to help the market in the coming years.

The report states that digital impression technology provides systematic and easy scanning with the least effort for both the patient as well as the dentist. This aids in diminishing errors and helps prevent frequent visits of patients to the dental clinic. Moreover, diminution of costs and growth of advanced powder-free intraoral scanners are predicted to notably drive the digital impression standalone scanners market. Lack of technical expertise and initial investment are some of the factors hampering the development of the digital impression standalone scanners market in the forthcoming future.

As per this TMR research report, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2013, Europe accounted for the biggest market share and held 39.3% of the global digital impression standalone scanners market. The growth was credited to the early endorsement and increased adoption of digital impression standalone scanners for dental applications. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most swiftly developing market for digital impression standalone scanners in the forecast horizon. Japan is considered among the top contributors in the digital impression standalone scanners market, due to the increasing concerns related to dental care as well as the growing aging population. Robust market growth potential in nations such as China, India, and South Korea is predicted to drive the digital impression standalone scanners market in Asia Pacific during the forecast horizon.

Major players across the four major geographical regions of the global market for digital impression standalone scanners include 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3M ESPE, Densys3D Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Hint-Els GmbH, Ormco Corporation, Glidewell Laboratories, and Planmeca Oy.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2113